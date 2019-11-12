Cyber attack on UK Labour was short-lived attempt to take down websites - source

A cyber attack on Britain's opposition Labour Party was a short-lived and unsuccessful attempt to take the party's websites offline, a security official with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. An initial investigation indicated the attack was not particularly sophisticated, the official said. "It was really very every day, nothing more than what you would expect to see on a regular basis."

Labour said earlier on Tuesday it was subject to a large-scale cyberattack on its digital platforms but that it was confident no data breach occurred just weeks before a national election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)