International Development News
Development News Edition

True followers of Guru Nanak Dev work for welfare, live in harmony: President

Speaking on the occasion, the President greeted all fellow citizens in India and abroad on the auspicious occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

True followers of Guru Nanak Dev work for welfare, live in harmony: President
The President said that Guru Nanak Dev Ji tried to free people from caste and creed and ritualism by teaching them lessons of equality, brotherhood, kindness, and morality. Image Credit: ANI

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, attended the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji today (November 12, 2019) at Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala, Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, the President greeted all fellow citizens in India and abroad on the auspicious occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. He said that it was a privilege for him to be in Sultanpur Lodhi, the land where Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji attained enlightenment.

The President said that Guru Nanak Dev Ji tried to free people from caste and creed and ritualism by teaching them lessons of equality, brotherhood, kindness, and morality. The President said that true followers of Guru Nanak Dev Ji work for the welfare of all, live in harmony and do their job with diligence and honesty. It is the result of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's diligence-based spiritual teachings that his followers are known all over the world for their success. He said that by following the teachings of great Gurus, we can contribute to making our country and the world better.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Creating chances not enough, we have to score from them: Chhetri

Talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri on Tuesday asked his team-mates to pull up their socks and produce an improved performance in the teams crunch World Cup qualifying round match against Afghanistan on Thursday. After inspiring performance ag...

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Trump speech

U.S. stock index futures were largely flat on Tuesday, as investors turned their focus to a speech by President Donald Trump for clarity on U.S.-China trade relations.Hopes of a resolution to the 16-month long tariff war and a strong corpor...

UPDATE 2-Jailed Catalan leader could have sought immunity from European Parliament -court adviser

A jailed Catalan separatist leader elected to the European Parliament while in detention had the right to ask lawmakers to decide whether to uphold his immunity, an adviser to the European Court of Justice said on Tuesday. The advice from A...

BJP leader Baidyanath Ram joins JMM, to contest from Latehar

BJP leader Baidyanath Ram joined the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and got the ticket to contest from Latehar SC assembly seat, a JMM statement said here on Tuesday. Ram, who was a two-time minister BJP-led NDA governments in the state, was denied...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019