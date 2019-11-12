True followers of Guru Nanak Dev work for welfare, live in harmony: President

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, attended the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji today (November 12, 2019) at Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala, Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, the President greeted all fellow citizens in India and abroad on the auspicious occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. He said that it was a privilege for him to be in Sultanpur Lodhi, the land where Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji attained enlightenment.

The President said that Guru Nanak Dev Ji tried to free people from caste and creed and ritualism by teaching them lessons of equality, brotherhood, kindness, and morality. The President said that true followers of Guru Nanak Dev Ji work for the welfare of all, live in harmony and do their job with diligence and honesty. It is the result of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's diligence-based spiritual teachings that his followers are known all over the world for their success. He said that by following the teachings of great Gurus, we can contribute to making our country and the world better.

(With Inputs from PIB)