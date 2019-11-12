US News Roundup: Mulvaney to sue over subpoenas; veterans' services in focus and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Republicans say inquiry has not established 'impeachable offense'

Congressional Republicans said on Monday that weeks of closed-door impeachment testimony have not established that U.S. President Donald Trump pressed Ukraine to investigate his political rivals for his own benefit or that he has committed an impeachable offense. As the Democratic-led investigation heads into a critical new public phase this week, Republican staff of the House of Representatives Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees released an 18-page memo to update party lawmakers on evidence gathered to date.

Helping veterans develop business skills as entrepreneurs

Every year, about 250,000 U.S. military members leave the service and enter the workforce, and one in five tries to start their own business. While the military focuses on leadership development, entrepreneurship is not a top priority, says General John W. Nicholson Jr., a retired four-star general who last commanded U.S. Forces in Afghanistan and NATO's Resolute Support Mission.

White House's Mulvaney to sue over House impeachment subpoenas

White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney on Monday withdrew his request to join a lawsuit seeking a court ruling on whether witnesses must testify in the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment probe into President Donald Trump, saying he would bring his own case, according to a court document. Mulvaney had earlier sought to participate in a lawsuit filed by Charles Kupperman, a former deputy to ousted national security adviser John Bolton, seeking a court ruling on whether he should comply with a congressional subpoena or honor the Trump administration's order not to testify.

Top Democratic 2020 contenders promise to strengthen veterans' services

Top U.S. Democratic White House contenders said on Monday they would improve benefits and healthcare for military veterans if elected, putting a priority on upgraded medical facilities, stronger suicide prevention programs and better care for military spouses and children. To mark Monday's U.S. Veterans Day holiday honoring those who served in the military, presidential contenders Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg unveiled plans to honor what Sanders called the "moral obligation" of providing quality care to veterans.

U.S. Supreme Court to hear Trump bid to end safeguards for immigrant 'Dreamers'

The U.S. Supreme Court is set on Tuesday to hear arguments over the legality of President Donald Trump's effort to rescind a program that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants who entered the United States illegally as children - dubbed "Dreamers" - part of his tough immigration policies. The nine justices will hear a scheduled 80 minutes of arguments over the Republican president's 2017 plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program implemented in 2012 by his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama.

'Shameful' of UK not to publish report on Russian meddling, says Hillary Clinton

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton criticized as "shameful" British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision not to publish a parliamentary report on Russian meddling in UK politics until after an election next month. The report by parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) has been cleared by the security services but it has not yet been given approval for publication by Johnson's government, so will not appear before the Dec. 12 vote.

Former U.S. President Carter hospitalized in Atlanta for bleeding on the brain

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to an Atlanta hospital on Monday for a procedure to relieve brain pressure from bleeding caused by recent falls, the Carter Center said in a statement. Carter, 95, the country's oldest living president, was admitted to Emory University Hospital three weeks after suffering a minor pelvic fracture in a fall at his home in Plains, Georgia. He was released from the hospital a few days after that accident.

As longtime Trump adviser Stone's trial resumes, pivotal witness looms

The criminal trial of President Donald Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone is set to resume with testimony expected as soon as Tuesday from another important prosecution witness - Trump's former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates. Jurors last week heard the first three days of testimony in the trial as prosecutors try to prove their case that Stone is guilty of obstructing justice, witness tampering and lying to the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee in its investigation into Russia interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Stone has pleaded not guilty.

As impeachment probe starts new phase, Trump promises another transcript

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday dangled a new line of defense a day before Congress' impeachment inquiry into his dealings with Ukraine goes public, promising to release details about another call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Trump over the weekend said he would likely release the transcript of that conversation on Tuesday, describing it to reporters as "very important," before saying in a post on Twitter on Monday that he would release it "some time this week."

U.S. judge dismisses NY attorney general as defendant in Trump tax returns case

A federal judge on Monday dismissed New York's attorney general and state tax commissioner as defendants in U.S. President Donald Trump's lawsuit seeking to block a House of Representatives committee from obtaining his New York state tax returns. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington, D.C. said he lacked jurisdiction over Letitia James, the attorney general, and Michael Schmidt, commissioner of the state's Department of Taxation and Finance. The dismissal was without prejudice.

(With inputs from agencies.)