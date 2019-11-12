International Development News
UK Conservatives' lead over Labour narrows slightly: Survation poll

  • London
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 19:20 IST
  • Created: 12-11-2019 19:08 IST
The lead held by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party over the opposition Labour Party has narrowed over the past week, an opinion poll by Survation showed on Tuesday, ahead of a Dec. 12 election. Support for the Conservatives rose one point to 35% while the Labour Party rose 3 points to 29%.

The pro-European Union Liberal Democrats and the Brexit Party each fell 2 points, to 17% and 10%. Survation surveyed 2,037 people online between Nov. 6 and 8.

