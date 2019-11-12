International Development News
Mexico says Bolivia's Morales will arrive in Mexico around 11 am

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 19:19 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@889Noticias)

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday that the plane carrying ousted Bolivian president Evo Morales is expected to arrive in Mexico around 11 a.m. local time after difficulties in getting approval to fly over countries in South America.

Speaking during a regular government news conference, Ebrard detailed the complex discussions that his ministry undertook overnight with diplomats in South America to secure Morales' safe passage to Mexico City on the Mexican plane.

