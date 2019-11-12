Mexico says Bolivia's Morales will arrive in Mexico around 11 am
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday that the plane carrying ousted Bolivian president Evo Morales is expected to arrive in Mexico around 11 a.m. local time after difficulties in getting approval to fly over countries in South America.
Speaking during a regular government news conference, Ebrard detailed the complex discussions that his ministry undertook overnight with diplomats in South America to secure Morales' safe passage to Mexico City on the Mexican plane.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
