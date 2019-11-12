International Development News
Development News Edition

EU pushes Brexit Britain to name new commissioner

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 19:27 IST
  • Created: 12-11-2019 19:23 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Union pressed Britain on Tuesday to name a representative for the new executive European Commission despite the country's planned departure for the bloc. With campaigning underway for a national election on Dec. 12, the British government has so far shown little interest in the matter after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to delay Brexit for a third time, until Jan. 31.

But the EU is keen to press ahead with the launch of its new commission on Dec. 1, which will be headed by the German Ursula von der Leyen, the first woman to hold that post. The body, which normally comprises of one representative from each member state, holds powers including negotiating international trade deals, policing members states' finances and proposing EU-wide laws on a range of topics including the environment and migration.

A spokeswoman for von der Leyen said in Brussels on Tuesday that London has failed to reply to a letter from her asking it to name a commissioner. "This morning, the President-Elect (von der Leyen) has sent another letter to the UK government reminding it of its legal obligations," spokeswoman Dana Spinant said.

Von der Leyen was expecting a reply before the end of the week, she added. Under EU laws, Britain is obliged to propose a name. The other 27 EU states also made clear London needs to do that when they granted Johnson the latest Brexit delay last month.

A spokesman for the British mission to the EU confirmed on Tuesday Britain had received and was considering a letter from von der Leyen. A spokesman for Johnson said on Monday when asked about naming a new commissioner said Britain would meet its legal obligations and officials were in contact with Von der Leyen's team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

