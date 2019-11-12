International Development News
Development News Edition

President's rule in Maharashtra 'cruel joke' on democracy, malicious act: Cong

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 20:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 20:36 IST
President's rule in Maharashtra 'cruel joke' on democracy, malicious act: Cong

The Congress hit out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and the BJP-led Centre on Tuesday over the imposition of President's rule in the state, saying the action was not only a "cruel joke" on democracy, but also a "malicious act" that tramples upon constitutional practices. Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also questioned the Maharashtra governor for the "arbitrary" allotment of time to the NCP, Shiv Sena and the BJP to prove support for government formation.

"The imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra is not only a cruel joke on democracy, but also a malicious act that tramples upon constitutional practices," he said, adding, "The governor and rulers in Delhi have done a grave injustice to the afflicted farmers and the common people of Maharashtra." Alleging that the standards set by the Supreme Court have been trashed by such actions, Surjewala claimed that four grave violations of the Constitutional scheme, as expressed in the SR Bommai judgment, stand out.

"In absence of any single party having majority in Maharashtra, Governor should have called; 1. Single largest pre-poll alliance i.e BJP-Shiv Sena together; Then 2. second largest post poll alliance i.e Congress-NCP" he said in a series of tweets. "In case Governor called individual parties, why did he not call INC. And above all why the completely arbitrary allotment of time? Forty-eight hours to BJP, 24 hours to Sena, not even 24 hours to NCP and not even a minute to the Congress," he said.

This is unashamedly dishonest and politically motivated, Surjewala alleged. Party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi also slammed the governor for his actions, saying this is not President's rule but the "malicious BJP's" political rule.

The Shiv Sena moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday challenging the Maharashtra governor's decision of not granting it three days to submit the letter of support for government formation in the state, but failed to get an urgent hearing in the matter. Kapil Sibal, who will represent the Shiv Sena in the apex court, told reporters that the Maharashtra governor is working on the directions of the BJP-led Centre and claimed that President's rule has been imposed to facilitate horse-trading.

"That is the whole purpose of the exercise. Allow president's rule, give sufficient time to yourself and then use money power, get others legislators on board. This is misuse of authority and highly immoral," he told reporters. A statement tweeted by Koshyari's office said, "He is satisfied that the government cannot be carried on in accordance with the Constitution, (and therefore) has today submitted a report as contemplated by provision of Article 356 of the Constitution."

Koshyari, who had given the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) time till 8.30 pm on Tuesday to express its "willingness and ability" to form government in Maharashtra and time being of the essence, has submitted a report to President Ram Nath Kovind recommending President's rule in the state. In Mumbai, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, "I condemn this action which has been taken in a hurry without exhausting all options. This raises questions about the governor's impartiality. This also raises doubt whether the governor is acting under pressure."

Another senior Congressman Vijay Wadettiwar, who was the leader of the opposition in the 13th state Assembly, the tenure of which expired on November 9, felt that President's rule will not be a roadblock in government formation. Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde echoed a similar views, saying, "Once we have letters of support, the President's rule can be lifted."

Another Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said the governor should have invited his party to indicate "willingness and ability" to form government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Canadian parliament to reconvene on Dec. 5 - PM's Office

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday reconvened parliament for Dec. 5, when he will reach out to the opposition to back his minority government and its agenda, which includes tax cuts and measures to fight climate change. Liber...

UPDATE 1-South African state airline says it could cut more than 900 jobs

South Africas struggling state-owned airline South African Airways SAA could cut more than 900 jobs as it restructures to stem severe financial losses, it said in a statement.SAA said it had started consultations with its more than 5,000 st...

Hungary accepts big penalty for mismanaging EU funds

Hungary has accepted a penalty for poorly managing funds it receives from the European Union that could cost Budapest more than 500 billion forints 1.65 billion in funding. Details of the penalty were set out in a document prepared by the E...

France: External Affairs Minister meets French President, discuss 'important strategic issues'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Tuesday met French President Emmanuel Macron and held a discussion on important strategic issues. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum.Met with President EmmanuelMacron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019