International Development News
Development News Edition

India will become great by gulping Vitamin HPN -- hyper pseudo-nationalism: Ramesh on economy

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 21:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 21:03 IST
India will become great by gulping Vitamin HPN -- hyper pseudo-nationalism: Ramesh on economy

The Congress slammed the government on Tuesday over India's factory output shrinking to the lowest level in eight years, with senior leader Jairam Ramesh saying the country will become "great by gulping Vitamin HPN (hyper pseudo-nationalism)". In signs of continuing weakness in the economy, India's factory output shrank to the lowest level in eight years as all three broad-based sectors of capital goods production, consumer durables, and infrastructure and construction goods contracted.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram took a swipe at the government with tweets on the recent official data. He asked his family to tweet on his behalf: "To the 'Falling' and 'Rising' lists please add the following: Capital goods sector is falling, mining sector is falling, manufacturing sector is falling, electricity output is falling and consumer durables sector is falling."

"University fees are rising and pollution is rising, anemia among men and women is rising," said the former finance minister, who is in jail INX Media money-laundering case. Ramesh, in a dig at the government, tweeted: "Official data just released shows sharpest fall in industrial production in 8 years. Acche Din undoubtedly. But why bother? India will become great by gulping Vitamin HPN (hyper pseudo nationalism)."

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Shashi Tharoor also hit out at the government saying the fall in industrial production was "disastrous". "We used to complain about a declining 'rate of growth' in industrial production, but this is an actual decline! Investor confidence is plummeting and so, sadly, is our economy," he said in a tweet.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also posted economic data and asked if these were "achche din". The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) fell 4.3 per cent in September as compared to a contraction by 1.4 per cent in August 2019 and a growth of 4.6 per cent in factory output in the same month a year back, data released by the Ministry of Statistics showed on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Kathuniya claims bronze at Worlds, 2 more Indians seal Tokyo2020 slots

Promising Yogesh Kathuniya overcame three foul attempts to claim the bronze medal in mens discus throw F56 final at the World Para Athletics Championships and sealed Indias seventh slot at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. Praveen Kumar had ...

Maha governor acted fairly in recommending Prez rule: legal experts

New Delhi, Nov 12 PTI&#160; Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari has not committed any unconstitutional act by recommending Presidents rule in the state, legal experts said on Tuesday. Presidents rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tu...

Already 'severe', Delhi's pollution likely to enter 'emergency' zone on Wednesday

The noxious haze returned to Delhi and its suburbs on Tuesday with raging stubble fires in neighbouring states, fall in the temperature and wind speed pushing the citys air quality in the severe zone. The governments air quality monitor, Sy...

Naidu calls for easing procedures to regulate organ donation

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged youth to overcome apprehensions and donate their organs, as he stressed the need for easing procedures to regulate organ donation in accordance with scientific standards. Terming organ donati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019