International Development News
Development News Edition

France to take back 11 suspected jihadists from Turkey - minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 21:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 21:42 IST
France to take back 11 suspected jihadists from Turkey - minister
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

France will take back 11 suspected French jihadists from Turkey, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on Tuesday, a day after Ankara said it was deporting foreign citizens linked to the group. Turkey's unilateral offensive has angered Washington and Turkey's main European NATO allies who fear a return of Islamic State in the region. European countries are especially concerned about foreign Islamic State fighters and adults returning to Europe.

France, which has between 400-500 nationals held in Kurdish-controlled northern Syria, including about 60 fighters, has been adamant that it will not take back adults that had joined the Islamic State in Syria. It wants to seal an agreement with Iraq on taking and prosecuting its nationals from Syria. However, as part of a 2014 agreement with Turkey, French nationals arrested by Turkish authorities have previously been deported back to France in coordination with French authorities.

"It is within this framework that we are looking at repatriating 11 French nationals," Castaner told lawmakers in parliament. He declined to give details about the individuals but said that they were known by France and would be handed over to judicial authorities when they arrive.

About 250 French nationals have been repatriated under the system since 2014, Castaner said. Turkey says it has captured 287 militants in northeast Syria and already holds hundreds more Islamic State suspects. It has accused European countries of being too slow to take back citizens who traveled to fight in the Middle East.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Brexit Party leader Farage snubs calls not to contest Labour seats

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Tuesday he is planning to put up candidates in seats held by the opposition Labour Party in next months general election, ignoring warnings that it might lead to opponents of Brexit controlling the n...

UPDATE 2-German data, earnings nudge Europe near 4-year highs; Madrid lags

European shares climbed back to a four-year high on Tuesday as positive German investor sentiment data and a slew of upbeat earnings lifted the mood, but Spanish stocks lagged after socialist and far-left parties joined forces to form a coa...

Catalan separatists ERC says cannot back a Socialist-Podemos deal at this stage

Catalan separatist party Esquerra Republicana de CatalunyaERC on Tuesday said that it was not ready, at this stage, to back a coalition government deal reached on Tuesday by the Socialists and the left-wing Unidas Podemos. Right now our pos...

Plane carrying ousted Bolivian president lands in Mexico City

The plane carrying ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales landed on Tuesday morning in Mexico, where he was granted asylum after being forced to resign amid protests in Bolivia over a disputed election, television footage showed.Mexicos fore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019