International Development News
Development News Edition

US Supreme Court to examine 'Dreamers' program Trump wants axed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 22:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 22:15 IST
US Supreme Court to examine 'Dreamers' program Trump wants axed

Washington, Nov 12 (AFP) The US Supreme Court hears arguments Tuesday on the fate of the "Dreamers," an estimated 700,000 people brought to the country illegally as children but allowed to stay and work under a program created by former president Barack Obama. Known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA, the program came under attack from President Donald Trump who wants it terminated, and expired last year after the Congress failed to come up with a replacement.

Court challenges to the phase-out of the program have now risen to the top court, whose justices will take stock of the issue during oral arguments. A decision is not expected until next year, at the height of the US election campaign in which immigration is likely to be a hot button theme.

For the 700,000 DACA immigrants at the crux of the debate, the outcome could not be more personal. "I am definitely afraid," said Jose, a 26-year-old who came from Mexico with his parents at age eight and now works for Microsoft, which has filed an amicus brief in support of the Dreamers.

He was joined outside the Supreme Court by a fellow Microsoft employee, Juan, a Colombian-born 25-year-old who like Jose asked that his surname not be given. "This is not only about us individuals, but also about our families, our communities," he said.

"It should not be decided by courts, Congress should have passed a comprehensive and compassionate immigration policy" Trump, in a tweet Tuesday, held out the possibility of a deal with Democrats if the court scraps the program, but scorned many of the Dreamers "as far from angels." "Some are very tough, hardened criminals," he wrote.

"If Supreme Court remedies with overturn, a deal will be made with Dems for them to stay." If the Supreme Court fails to extend legal protection to the "Dreamers," they are not expected to be automatically deported; most will probably slip quietly into the shadowy life of the undocumented, for whom working and studying is fraught with difficulty.

In the meantime "this is has been like a roller coaster," said Angelica Villalobos, a 34 year-old Mexican mother of five who works in an auto repair shop in Oklahoma. She said she and her husband, who also entered illegally as a minor, talk to their children about what might happen if the court ruling does not go their way and they might become unable to drive or work -- "things that we're doing right now that keep the family more normal."

Like them, hundreds of thousands of others "have been in the country for at least 12 years, become part of the fabric of our communities or institutions," said Omar Jadwat of the American Civil Liberties Union. He said the Trump administration moved to end DACA in order to use "Dreamers" as "bargaining chips" with the Democrats to achieve other immigration goals.

Indeed, Trump tried in vain to obtain congressional funding for his promised wall along the border with Mexico in exchange for new protections for the "Dreamers," many of whom have little to no memory of the country in which they were born. The vast majority are from Mexico, and smaller numbers come from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Peru, South Korea, Brazil and other countries.

The courts have stepped into this case because of questions about the Trump administration's motives for ending DACA. The plaintiffs have said that the administration acted "arbitrarily or capriciously." (AFP)

RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Southgate tries to draw line under Sterling affair

England manager Gareth Southgate attempted to draw a line under the altercation between Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez saying he took ultimate responsibility for the decision to drop Footballer of the Year Sterling. Yet the England manager, ...

UPDATE 1-As protesters hit Chile's streets, peso sinks to historic low

Chiles peso hit a historic low on Tuesday after the government promises to rewrite the countrys dictatorship-era constitution failed to quell anger on the street. The countrys currency plunged to more than 800 pesos per dollar, down more th...

Plane carrying ousted Bolivian president lands in Mexico City

The plane carrying ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales landed on Tuesday morning in Mexico, where he was granted asylum after being forced to resign amid protests in Bolivia over a disputed election, television footage showed.Mexicos fore...

Maha political churn: Sena says to work with Cong-NCP on govt

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the Congress, the NCP and his party will work out a formula for formation of the government in Maharashtra facing political uncertainty for nearly three weeks now. Attacking the BJP over its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019