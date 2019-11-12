International Development News
After second cyber attack, UK Labour says it has security in place

  • London
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 22:37 IST
  • Created: 12-11-2019 22:28 IST
Britain's main opposition Labour Party said on Tuesday is has ongoing security processes in place to protect its online platforms after hackers attempted to force its web services offline for the second time in two days.

"We have ongoing security processes in place to protect our platforms, so users may be experiencing some differences. We are dealing with this quickly and efficiently," a Labour spokesman said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

