UK PM Johnson has 14-point lead over Labour before election- YouGov poll
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has a 14-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to a YouGov opinion poll published by broadcaster Sky News on Tuesday, ahead of an election on Dec. 12. Support for the Conservatives stood at 42% compared with Labour's 28%. The pro-European Union Liberal Democrats were on 15% and the Brexit Party was on 4%.
The poll used new methodology prompting candidates names in every seat and not offering the Brexit Party option for respondents in constituencies where the party will not have a candidate, Sky's deputy political editor Sam Coates said. Using YouGov's previous methodology, the Conservatives and Labour were unchanged at 39 and 26% respectively.
YouGov said it ran its survey of 1,619 voters between Nov. 11 and 12.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Merkel's conservatives descend into infighting after vote rout
UK's Conservatives hold 8-point lead over Labour in Daily Mail poll
Spain's Socialist PM rules out grand coalition with conservatives
UPDATE 1-Sterling steady below $1.30 before Brexit Party election announcement
Pound set for small weekly rise despite Brexit Party threat