Bloomberg calls for Trump defeat, takes new step toward 2020 run
Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg called Tuesday for President Donald Trump's defeat in 2020 as he took a new formal step towards joining the Democratic presidential race. "Officially filed in Arkansas to be on the ballot for the Democratic primary," tweeted the former New York mayor, four days after doing the same in Alabama. Both states have early deadlines to register for the primaries.
"We must defeat Trump. He has failed us at every turn," the 77-year-old added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
