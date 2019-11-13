International Development News
Development News Edition

Protesters vow hunger strike to push U.S. on climate change

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 01:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 01:35 IST
Protesters vow hunger strike to push U.S. on climate change
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Climate change opponents plan to stage a hunger strike to demand a meeting with U.S. Congressional leader Nancy Pelosi, they said on Tuesday, in the political battle over global warming.

The protesters said they want a one-hour on-camera meeting with Pelosi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, to discuss reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2025. "You have yet to pass even symbolic legislation recognizing the climate crisis as a national emergency. With all due respect, you have failed," they said in an open letter.

"Meet with us or leave us to starve while you jet to your Thanksgiving feasts and cocktail parties in the glow of a burning world." Global warming threatens the planet's food supply with extreme weather, from drought to more dangerous and destructive storms, scientists say.

As leader of the Democrat-controlled House, Pelosi has been at the center of debates regarding efforts to fight global warming. She has resisted a Congressional resolution called the Green New Deal backed by progressives that seeks a 10-year, government-driven effort to promote clean energy and make the nation carbon-neutral by 2030.

Pelosi has said she welcomes the "enthusiasm" behind the Green New Deal but in an interview with Politico, an online news site, called it a "green dream." A representative for Pelosi was not immediately available to comment on the hunger strike plans.

The Green New Deal has become a political target of U.S. President Donald Trump, who denies human-induced climate change, and Republicans who call the plan radical and too expensive. The Trump administration recently began formal steps to withdraw the United States from the 2015 Paris Agreement, a global pact to cut greenhouse emissions.

The president has said the Paris deal would unfairly hurt the U.S. economy while favoring other nations. Moderate House Democrats have unveiled a climate change plan to cut carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 rather than by 2030 under the Green New Deal.

The protesters said they will launch a week-long hunger strike on November 18, 10 days before the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, at Pelosi's Washington offices, elsewhere in the United States and in other countries. They are part of Extinction Rebellion, a grassroots green movement launched in London in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

Hiroshi Matano appointed as Executive Vice President of MIGA

WhatsApp gulping the battery like never before, iOS, Android users complain

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Browns prep for Fitzpatrick and streaking Steelers

Minkah Fitzpatrick made no secret that he wanted out of Miami. He got his wish before Week 3 and was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a first-round pick in 2020. So far, Fitzpatrick has been well worth a No. 1, as hes collected five in...

Reports: Ravens sign veteran DT Ellis, cut CB Jones

The Baltimore Ravens made some adjustments to their defense Tuesday, signing veteran free-agent defensive tackle Justin Ellis, while cutting cornerbackpunt returner Cyrus Jones and placing defensive lineman Daylon Mack on injured reserve, a...

Lebanon's Aoun calls on protesters to go home, warns of catastrophe

Lebanese President Michel Aoun called on protesters to go home, saying their demands had been heard, and warned of a catastrophe if they stay in the streets.In a televised interview, Aoun also urged the Lebanese not to rush to the banks to ...

UP: 99 arrested, 65 cases registered for objectionable posts on social media post-Ayodhya verdict

Ninety-nine persons have been arrested while 65 cases have been registered till November 12 for objectionable posts on social media post-Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya issue. Office of the Director-General of Police DGP Uttar Pradesh also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019