International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 6-Bolivian Senate head assumes interim presidency; Morales' loyalists object

  • Reuters
  • |
  • La Paz
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 06:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 06:54 IST
UPDATE 6-Bolivian Senate head assumes interim presidency; Morales' loyalists object
Bolivian politician Jeanine Anez Image Credit: ANI

The head of Bolivia's Senate, Jeanine Anez, took office as interim president on Tuesday as former leader Evo Morales pledged to keep up his political "fight" from exile in Mexico after resigning in what he has alleged was a coup.

Anez, 52, assumed leadership before other lawmakers in Congress, invoking a constitutional clause that dictates that she would be next in line to rule the country after Morales and his vice president, Alvaro Garcia, resigned on Sunday. A parliamentary session scheduled to formally appoint her was boycotted by lawmakers from Morales' leftist MAS party, who said it would be illegitimate.

"Before the definitive absence of the president and vice president ... as the president of the Chamber of Senators, I immediately assume the presidency as foreseen in the constitutional order," Anez, a right-wing opponent of Morales, said to applause from opposition lawmakers. It was unclear if the move would quell unrest in the highland capital, La Paz, and other cities unleashed by Morales' disputed bid for a fourth term. Video footage on Tuesday showed police battling Morales supporters in the city of Cochabamba and masked protesters calling for civil war.

A senator with Morales' party called for protests starting on Tuesday until he returns to finish his mandate in January. Morales' resignation came after the Organization of American States (OAS) declared there were serious irregularities during the Oct. 20 election, prompting political allies to quit and the army to urge him to step down.

Morales, the longest-serving leader among a wave of Latin American leftists who dominated the region in the early years of the century, resigned after weeks of protests over the disputed election and pressure from security forces on Sunday. Morales called Anez's move to replace him part of "the most cunning and disastrous coup in history." Earlier on Tuesday, he thanked Mexico for saving his life as he arrived to take up asylum in the country, repeating his accusation that his rivals had ousted him in a coup.

"As long as I am alive, we will remain in politics. As long as I am alive, the fight continues," Morales told reporters after disembarking from the plane, dressed in a blue short-sleeved shirt. He was met by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard. The former president was then whisked away in a military helicopter, television footage showed. Mexican officials have not said where he will stay, citing security concerns.

Earlier on Tuesday, Anez called for Bolivians to come together but fell short of promising protection for MAS lawmakers who have asked for safety guarantees. "We are emerging from one of the darkest episodes of our democratic history," said Anez. "To those who have caused damage or committed any crime: God and justice will judge you."

More than 30 election officials across the country have been arrested following Morales' resignation, according to the office of Bolivia's attorney general. Residents of La Paz said they hoped politicians would finally restore order to the city, which has been rocked since the election by protests and looting.

"Democracy has been at risk and hopefully it will be resolved today," said resident Isabel Nadia. The country's biggest federation of labor unions has threatened an indefinite strike if politicians and civic leaders fail to restore order, and the local Catholic Church has called for peace and safety guarantees for lawmakers.

FLIGHT FROM CHIMORE

Morales arrived in Mexico after taking off from the central Bolivian town of Chimore, a stronghold of his supporters where the country's first indigenous president retreated as his 14-year rule imploded. The journey was far from simple.

Takeoff was delayed, with supporters surrounding the airport. Then the plane was denied permission to fuel in Peru, Ebrard said, so it diverted to Paraguay, a stop he said Argentine President-elect Alberto Fernandez helped arrange. Ebrard had earlier tweeted a photo of Morales alone in the jet with a downcast expression, displaying Mexico's red, white and green flag across his lap.

At the Organization of American States in Washington on Tuesday, a group of 15 countries including Brazil, the United States and Canada, called for new elections and an end to violence. "Yes, there was a coup d'etat in Bolivia: It occurred on Oct. 20, when electoral fraud was committed that resulted in the victory of the ex-President Evo Morales in the first round," said Luis Almagro, the OAS secretary-general.

Morales, a charismatic 60-year-old former coca leaf farmer, was beloved by the poor when he won power in 2006. He achieved steady economic growth in one of the region's poorest nations and was hugely popular for many years. But he angered many Bolivians by insisting on seeking a fourth term. He defied term limits and aroused accusations of autocracy when he won a legal challenge to a 2016 referendum in which Bolivians voted against allowing him to run again.

His departure has added to a wave of unrest around Latin America, including in nearby Ecuador and Chile, where protesters have been berating leaders over social inequalities. Paraguayan President Mario Abdo said on Tuesday his country had also been willing to grant political asylum to Morales, although he disagreed with accusations of a coup.

"If he resigned, it is not a coup. He resigned," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

UPDATE 6-Conservative Supreme Court justices lean toward Trump on ending immigrant program

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Kiwi takes flight as New Zealand's central bank surprises by standing pat

The New Zealand dollar soared 1 on Wednesday after the countrys central bank unexpectedly left interest rates on hold, while most other currencies trod water. Its flying. Massive surprise, said Imre Speizer, head of New Zealand strategy at ...

Golf-Reed won't dial down the passion at Presidents Cup

Patrick Reeds fiery, competitive spirit has ruffled feathers in the past but the golfer nicknamed Captain America says he has no plans to dial down the intensity when he tees off for the United States at next months Presidents Cup.The last ...

'Friends' reunion special could be headed for HBO Max - Hollywood media

Could Friends be getting back together, if only for a one night stand The Hollywood Reporter and Variety on Tuesday reported that preliminary talks were underway for an unscripted reunion special that would feature all six Friends actors an...

Visa applications issue for culturally arranged marriages fixed

The Government has fixed an issue affecting how Immigration New Zealand has processed visa applications for culturally arranged marriages, which will now see a consistent process applied which ensures people with legitimate arranged marriag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019