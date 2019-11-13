International Development News
Development News Edition

Cong workers pelt stones at Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary's car in Rajasthan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Barmer
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 13:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 13:14 IST
Cong workers pelt stones at Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary's car in Rajasthan

Union minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary faced the ire of Congress workers who allegedly pelted stones at his car while he along with Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP Hanuman Beniwal were on their way to attend a religious function in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Tuesday night, police said. The Congress workers were targeting Beniwal who had levelled corruption charges on the state revenue minister Harish Chaudhary, they said.

No one was injured in the incident but window panes of the minister's vehicle and a police jeep were damaged, police said. Talking to reporters in Barmer on Tuesday, Beniwal had levelled corruption charges on Chaudhary which annoyed Congress workers.

Beniwal and Union minister Kailash Chaudhary were scheduled to attend a religious function at a temple in Baytoo area of Barmer at night. When they reached there, some of the Congress workers pelted stones at the vehicle, police said. Baytoo is the assembly constituency of the state revenue minister Harish Chaudhary.

"There was resentment among the Congress workers. They assembled near Baytoo last night saying they will not let the MP attend the function. "They were initially pacified. Senior police officers were also present but when the vehicles arrived, some of the Congress workers pelted stones at the vehicle of the union minister in which RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal was also present," SP Barmer Sharad Chowdhary said.

He said the situation was brought under control and both the leaders attended the function amid police security. After the function was over, the minister stayed at Balotara town in Barmer while the RLP MP from Nagaur was escorted by the police to the Jodhpur border.

Efforts are being made to arrest the accused, he added. Hanuman Beniwal's RLP is an NDA alliance partner. He had contested and won the Lok Sabha election from the Nagaur seat as the alliance candidate last year while BJP's Kailash Chaudhary represents Barmer constituency in the Lok sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Governor acted in haste to impose President's rule in Maharashtra: JD(U)

JDU National Spokesperson Pavan Varma on Wednesday hit out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and said that he has acted in haste in recommending Presidents rule in the state. The Maharashtra Governor has acted in haste. This hap...

Aster DM Healthcare Q2FY20 Revenue up 14 Percent to Rs. 2,087 Crore

Aster DM Healthcare signs two new leases for hospitals in Bengaluru Kochi, Kerala, IndiaDubai, United Arab Emirates Business Wire India Q2FY20 EBITDA up 39 at Rs. 174 crore Q2FY20 PAT up 118 at Rs. 27 crore Aster DM Healthcare, one ...

Soha Ali Khan to make digital debut with comedy web-series

Soha Ali Khan on Tuesday said she will foray into the digital medium with a comedy web-series. I am looking forward to starting something in January and it will be 30 or 40 days commitment. I have never stayed this long away from my daughte...

Greta Thunberg to cross Atlantic by catamaran to attend COP25 in Madrid

Washington D.C. US, Nov 13 SputnikANI Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday said she would travel across the Atlantic Ocean by catamaran to attend the UN Climate Change Conference COP25, which will open on December 2 in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019