International Development News
Development News Edition

Patnaik asks for daily attendance report of BJD MLAs during

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 15:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 15:05 IST
Patnaik asks for daily attendance report of BJD MLAs during
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. File photo Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday asked all BJD MLAs to attend the assembly session religiously and called for a daily report of their attendance. Though the party did not impose any whip, Patnaik issued the direction while presiding over the ruling BJD Legislature Party meeting ahead of the commencement of the winter session here Wednesday.

The chief minister asked the government chief whip, Pramila Mallick, to send him an attendance report of the party MLAs in the House at 11.30 am every day. "A party MLA who wants to go on leave for two or more days will have to seek my permission", Patnaik told the Biju Janata Dal legislators.

The winter session of the Odisha assembly began on Wednesday and it will end on December 19. It has been observed that the CM attends question hour during assembly sessions without failure but as soon as he leaves the house, the attendance of the BJD MLAs becomes thin.

In the 147-members Odisha assembly, BJD has 113 MLAs followed by BJP 23, Congress 9, CPM 1 and an Independent. After the massive win of BJD in the state polls this year, Patnaik became the chief minister of Odisha for the fifth time continuously since 2000.

The BJD president also informed the party MLAs that he will review their performance in the house. "The members should actively participate in debates. I would be particularly watching the performance of first-time members," Patnaik said.

The chief minister also asked the party MLAs to submit a bi-monthly activity report to him. "You all know that MPs are submitting a bi-monthly activity report to me. Similarly, we would have MLAs report submitted bi-monthly to me," he said. The BJD president formed a four-member committee comprising senior members - Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Usha Devi, Amar Prasad Satpathy and Kishore Mohanty, to suggest and frame the reporting format and contents.

In accordance with the state governments 5Ts (teamwork, transparency, technology, the time leading to transformation) policy, Patnaik said the BJD MLAs should use technology. Stating that he welcomes constructive criticism from the opposition members, Patnaik said the state government is ready for discussion on any issue to be raised by the opposition.

He also suggested the MLAs to dedicate their time for the welfare of the citizens and reiterated that the people of Odisha are their real masters "The mandate of Patkura and Bijepur by-election is again a reminder of how much faith people have in BJD. This makes all of us work hard in a transparent and committed manner for the people of our state," Patnaik said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

DRDO-Academia Interaction held to use academic expertise in defense sector

Defense Research and Development Organisation DRDO organised a workshop titled DRDO-Academia Interaction for Achieving Leadership in Future Technologies here today. The workshop was aimed to leverage the academic expertise available in the ...

Punjab: Five officials face dismissal in Rs 2.59 cr MGNREGA embezzlement case

Punjab Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa on Wednesday ordered immediate dismissal of five officials for their involvement in Rs 2.59 crore MGNREGA embezzlement case besides directing to file the police cas...

Frustration, safety fears at finance firms as protests paralyse Hong Kong

Finance firms in Hong Kong urged staff on Wednesday to seek safety or work from home as anti-government protests paralysed the citys business district for a third day in one of the biggest disruptions faced by the Asian finance hub.While fl...

Israeli strikes kill 2 Gaza militants; death toll now at 12

Israeli airstrikes killed two Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza on Wednesday as rocket fire toward Israel resumed after a brief overnight lull, raising the death toll in Gaza to 12 Palestinians in the heaviest round of fighting in months. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019