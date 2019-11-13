International Development News
Strict action will be taken against guilty: UP minister on Noida home guard fraud case

Uttar Pradesh minister Chetan Chauhan on Wednesday assured that strict action will be taken against those found guilty in home guards fraud case in Noida and added that the state government has "zero tolerance" on such matters.

  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 15:48 IST
  • Created: 13-11-2019 15:48 IST
Uttar Pradesh minister Chetan Chauhan speaks to ANI in Lucknow on Wednesday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh minister Chetan Chauhan on Wednesday assured that strict action will be taken against those found guilty in home guards fraud case in Noida and added that the state government has "zero tolerance" on such matters. "Last week I was informed that some issues have emerged pertaining to the roster. I have already ordered an investigation. People who will be found guilty will be punished. State government has zero tolerance on such matters," he said while speaking to ANI in Lucknow.

"We are waiting for the preliminary report from the probe officials. In accordance with the report, requisite action will be taken against the culprits," he added. A case was registered today in connection with alleged fraud in home guard deployment and their salaries in Gautam Budh Nagar, Noida.

Speaking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police, Noida, Vaibhav Krishna said: "A platoon commander of the Home Guard Department had submitted an application suspecting some fraud in the process of home guard deployment and withdrawal of their salaries." "I initiated an investigation in Gautam Budh Nagar. It was found that half of the guards mentioned on the rolls do not report for duty and are still given a salary. In one instance, 10 home guards' duties were assigned in police stations and the salary was being withdrawn for 20 home guards," the SSP said.

The state government has set up a three-member committee to investigate the matter. (ANI)

