Brazil greets Jeanine Anez as interim president of Bolivia
Brazil's government said on Wednesday it had congratulated Senator Jeanine Anez for "constitutionally" taking over the presidency of neighboring Bolivia.
"Brazil greets her determination to work towards the pacification of the country and the prompt execution of general elections," Brazil's foreign ministry added on its Twitter account.
Anez declared herself interim president of the South American country in Congress on Tuesday despite a lack of a quorum to appoint her in a legislative session boycotted by lawmakers from former president Evo Morales' leftist party.
