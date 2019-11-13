International Development News
Development News Edition

Brazil greets Jeanine Anez as interim president of Bolivia

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 16:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 16:20 IST
Brazil greets Jeanine Anez as interim president of Bolivia
Image Credit: Flickr

Brazil's government said on Wednesday it had congratulated Senator Jeanine Anez for "constitutionally" taking over the presidency of neighboring Bolivia.

"Brazil greets her determination to work towards the pacification of the country and the prompt execution of general elections," Brazil's foreign ministry added on its Twitter account.

Anez declared herself interim president of the South American country in Congress on Tuesday despite a lack of a quorum to appoint her in a legislative session boycotted by lawmakers from former president Evo Morales' leftist party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

WB: Massive fire at toy godown in Siliguri under control

A massive fire that had broken out at a toy godown at Hakimpara here on Wednesday morning was brought under control by fire personnel and locals within a few hours. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control with...

Backed by doctors, 'Himank' men brave difficult terrain to connect DBO with 'all-weather road'

Braving extreme cold conditions and a treacherous terrain, men and machines of the Border Roads Organisations BRO Project Himank are working hard to construct an all-weather road to connect Daulat Beg Oldie DBO, a forward post along the Ind...

Women need to get out of comfort zone and lead transformation: Irani

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said women need to get out of their comfort zone as it is time for them to upskill and lead the transformation in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence AI and Inter...

Kartarpur corridor: Amarinder Singh asks 'cash-rich' SGPC to bear USD 20 service fee

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday asked the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to pay out of their own coffers the USD-20 service fee being charged by Pakistan for visiting the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib as very few pilgrim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019