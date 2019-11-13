REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL HONGKONG-PROTESTS/

Protesters blockade universities, business district as chaos grips Hong Kong HONG KONG - Hong Kong anti-government protesters paralysed parts of the Asian financial hub for a third day on Wednesday, with some transport links, schools and many businesses closing as police warned of a rise in violence to a deadly level.

ITALY-WEATHER-VENICE/ Venice devastated by second highest tide in history

VENICE, Italy - Venice’s mayor called the city a disaster zone on Wednesday after the second highest tide ever recorded swept through it overnight, flooding its historic basilica and leaving many squares and alleyways deep under water. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ Republicans, Democrats draw battle lines over Trump impeachment inquiry hearings

WASHINGTON - Republicans and Democrats in Congress set battle lines on Tuesday ahead of televised hearings on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, drawing a vow from the Democrat leading the probe to thwart “sham investigations” into presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s family. USA-COURT-IMMIGRATION/

Supreme Court leans toward Trump on ending 'Dreamers' immigrant program WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court’s conservative majority signaled support on Tuesday for President Donald Trump’s bid to kill a program that protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants - dubbed “Dreamers” - who entered the United States illegally as children, even as liberal justices complained that the move would destroy lives.

BUSINESS ALIBABA-LISTING-HONGKONG/

Alibaba poised to launch record-breaking $13.4 billion Hong Kong share sale: sources HONG KONG - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group is poised to launch a Hong Kong share sale expected to raise up to $13.4 billion as soon as Thursday, according to two sources with knowledge of the discussions.

USA-TRUMP-TRADE/ Trump says China trade deal 'close' but dashes hopes for signing details

NEW YORK - President Donald Trump on Tuesday dangled the prospect of completing an initial trade deal with China “soon,” but offered no new details on negotiations in a campaign-style speech touting his administration’s economic record. ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-ROLLING-STONES/ Unseen photographs capture Rolling Stones' humble beginnings

LONDON - A series of black-and-white photographs dating back to the Rolling Stones’ first concert tour in 1963 will be seen by the public for the first time when they go on display in east London this month. PEOPLE-SEXIEST-MAN/

John Legend named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive' Multi-talented singer and actor John Legend was named People magazine’s “sexiest man alive” on Tuesday, but said he wondered whether he could live up to the title.

SPORTS TENNIS-ATPFINALS/

Probably my best ever, says Thiem after Djokovic win LONDON - Austria's Dominic Thiem described his stunning victory over Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals on Tuesday as probably the best match he has ever played.

SOCCER-EGYPT/SALAH Liverpool's Salah out of Egypt games with ankle problem

Egypt's Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been ruled out of their African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya and Comoros with an ankle injury. UPCOMING

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE USA-EDUCATION/CHEATING

Parent to be sentenced, test administrator to plead guilty in U.S. college scandal A former real estate executive is scheduled to be sentenced for his role in the vast U.S. college admissions scandal, the same day that a onetime college entrance exam administrator is expected to plead guilty to accepting bribes to facilitate cheating. Federal prosecutors in Boston are seeking a year in prison for Toby MacFarlane, who they say conspired to bribe employees of the University of Southern California to secure the admission of his children as fake athletic recruits. His sentence is scheduled a few hours after Igor Dvorskiy, who administered SAT and ACT exams at a test center in West Hollywood, is set to plead guilty as part of an agreement to cooperate with authorities in the ongoing "Operation Varsity Blues" investigation.

13 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-COMMITTEE Public impeachment hearings shine light on secretive House Intelligence committee

The start of public impeachment hearings into President Donald Trump will shine a spotlight as never before on 22 members of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, a panel that typically operates behind closed doors. 13 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-TESTIMONY What Wednesday's impeachment witnesses have told House about Trump so far

The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine and a senior State Department official testify Wednesday at the first public hearing in the House of Representatives' impeachment probe into President Donald Trump. Both William Taylor, the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, and George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state overseeing European and Eurasian affairs, testified in earlier closed-door hearings into allegations that Trump abused his power by improperly pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rivals. Here are highlights of their previous testimony. 13 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX) (TV) House opens public impeachment hearings on Trump's dealings with Ukraine

The impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine moves into a new phase on Wednesday, with televised public testimony from William Taylor, top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent. The Democratic-led House probe is conducting just the fourth impeachment proceeding in the nation's 243-year history. 13 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

BRICS-SUMMIT/SOUTHAFRICA (PIX) (TV) Interview with South African president at BRICS summit South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to speak to Reuters about the challenges facing the BRICS, the role of its New Development Bank and division within the group over Venezuela.

13 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT BRICS-SUMMIT/ (PIX) (TV)

BRICS nations hold summit in Brazil The BRICS group of leading emerging economies Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa holds it annual summit in Brasilia, with an agenda focusing on technological innovation and incentives for the digital economy.

13 Nov 15:30 ET / 20:30 GMT HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong gears up for further unrest as more rallies expected Hong Kong gears up for further unrest as more protests and flash mobs are expected, in the wake of a death of a student protester last week and the shooting of another demonstrator this week.

14 Nov USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-RATINGS

How widely watched are the televised Trump impeachment hearings? Nielsen releases data on how many people watched the first televised hearing of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, a spectacle the United States has not seen in 20 years.

14 Nov INDIA-POLLUTION/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Low visibility as Indian capital hit by days of air pollution Air pollution in New Delhi causes low visibility in the Indian capital for days. Monuments like India Gate war memorial and India's presidential palace remain engulfed in smog. 14 Nov

BULGARIA-JUSTICE/CHIEF PROSECUTOR Top magistrates expected to elect again Bulgaria's next chief prosecutor despite protests

Bulgarian's top judicial body, the Supreme Judicial Council, is expected to re-elect Ivan Geshev, the sole candidate for chief prosecutor, after the president blocked his appointment and asked the SJC to reconsider his election following street protests that questioned Geshev's ability to open a genuine war on high level graft. New protests are planned during the SJC sitting. 14 Nov

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS INDIA-ECONOMY/INFLATION

India-CPI India will release CPI inflation data for October on Wednesday, Nov 13 at 5.30 pm (Indian local time). Indian retail inflation probably exceeded the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4% in October for the first time in 15 months, mainly because of rising vegetable prices, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

13 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT USA-FED/NEWYORK

New York Federal Reserve Bank issues Q3 household debt and credit data Federal Reserve Bank of New York issues Q3 2019 Household Debt and Credit Report, an updated snapshot of household trends in borrowing and indebtedness, including data about mortgages, student loans, credit cards, and auto loans. From New York.

13 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT USA-FED/POWELL (PIX) (TV)

Federal Reserve Chair Powell testifies on economy to Joint Economic Committee Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies on the economic outlook before the congressional Joint Economic Committee, in Washington.

13 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks on monetary policy Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on "The New Environment for Monetary Policy" before the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, in Greensboro, N.C.

13 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRE/UTILITIES

California regulators vote on probe of utilities' mass power outages for fire prevention California regulators expected to vote to open a formal probe of whether utilities violated any rules by cutting power to millions of residents for days as a precaution during recent periods of high winds and heightened wildfire risks.

13 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT USA-FED/KASHKARI

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari speaks at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse LA CROSSE, Wisc. - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in the 7 Rivers Alliance "2019 State of the Region Summit," 1230 CST/1330 EST/1830 GMT.

13 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT USA-FED/HARKER

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker speaks on economic outlook Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before the 25th Annual Certified Commercial Investment Member Joint Dinner, in Wilimington, Del.

13 Nov 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/INFRASTRUCTURE

Philippines' presidential adviser on infrastructure speaks to foreign correspondents Philippines' presidential adviser for flagship programs, Vince Dizon, speaks to foreign correspondents about the government's infrastructure projects.

14 Nov 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT CLIMATE-EUROPE/EIB

EIB board of directors discusses possible end of the bank's fossil fuel funding The European Investment Bank's board of directors discusses possible end of the bank's funding of fossil fuel projects.

14 Nov COLOMBIA-OIL/

Oil companies, gov't officials gather at annual Bogota conference Oil and gas companies, government officials and industry experts will attend Colombia's annual oil and gas conference in Bogota. Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla is set to speak on Thursday.

14 Nov ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

UNESCO-BOCELLI/ (PIX) (TV) Singer Andrea Bocelli unveil program “Voices of the World” dedicated to children in need

Interview with opera singer Andrea Bocelli about his work with UNESCO programme "Voices of the World" giving singing lessons to children. 13 Nov 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

FILM-FORD V FERRARI/ (PIX) (TV) 'Ford v Ferrari' - racing and friendship 'told at 230 mph'

You don't need to be a motor racing fan to watch "Ford v Ferrari" because the battle to win is played out as much between the men making the cars as those behind the wheel. 13 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

TELEVISION-THE CROWN/ (PIX) (TV) Olivia Colman and cast from 'The Crown' hit the red carpet in London

The wait is almost over for fans of British royal drama 'The Crown' to see actress Olivia Colman take on the role of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, as the third series of the hit show is due to be available on Netflix from mid November. Colman and the cast are expected to attend a red carpet event in London launching the new series. 13 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

GUINNESS-RECORDS/ (TV) Guinness World Records Day

People from around the make attempt world records hoping to make it into the history books and celebrate Guinness World Records day. 14 Nov 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

SUDAN-TOURISM/ (PIX) (TV) Sudan hopes for more tourists after easing visa rules, upgrading pyramids

Sudan expects tourist arrivals to pick up after the new transitional government eased visa rules and upgraded its main pyramids site, hoping to earn badly-needed hard currency to overcome its economic crisis. 14 Nov

FILM-EARTHQUAKEBIRD/ (PIX) (TV) Alicia Vikander on making "different" film "Earthquake Bird"

Oscar winner Alicia Vikander plays a murder suspect caught up in a love triangle in new film "Earthquake Bird", a thriller set in 1989 Tokyo. 14 Nov

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY BRITAIN-DYSON AWARD/ (PIX) (TV)

Winner announced for James Dyson Award international design award The world-wide winner is announced for the James Dyson Award; an international design award that celebrates, encourages and inspires the next generation of design engineers.

14 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT HEALTH-VAPING/CDC

U.S. CDC weekly update on lung illnesses related to e-cigarettes The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates the number of confirmed and prbable cases and deaths every Thursday as the investigation into what has caused the mysterious illness deepens.

14 Nov HEALTH-EBOLA/CONGO-VACCINE

Congo introduces second Ebola vaccination Health officials will begin vaccinating people in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo with a second vaccine, manufactured by Johnson & Johnson, to counter the more than year-long outbreak.

14 Nov SPACE-EXPLORATION/CHINA (PIX) (TV)

China to carry out Mars probe test in Hebei China National Space Administration (CNSA) is scheduled to conduct an obstacle avoidance test at a site in Hebei province, ahead of a planned mission to Mars. China said it aimed to send a probe to Mars in 2020.

14 Nov CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

MIDEAST-CRISIS/BAGHDADI-MEETING (TV) U.S.-led anti-IS coalition ministers meet in Washington

Group of foreign ministers from U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State convene in Washington and discuss next step in wake of killing of group's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. 14 Nov

