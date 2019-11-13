International Development News
Development News Edition

New Bolivian leader seeks quick vote, foes plan disruptions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sucre
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 20:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 20:21 IST
New Bolivian leader seeks quick vote, foes plan disruptions
Image Credit: Flickr

Bolivia's new interim president pledged on Wednesday to hold a new election as soon as possible and condemned "revenge" acts by disgruntled supporters of fallen leader Evo Morales who resigned after protests over a disputed vote.

Senate vice-president and conservative Jeanine Anez, 52, assumed the interim role on Tuesday with a Bible in her hand after Morales took refuge in Mexico following the end of his 14-year socialist rule of the poor Andean nation. "God bless you and allow us to be free and to hold transparent elections soon," she tweeted on Wednesday in a message to the country's youth.

Her arrival at the presidential palace faces an immediate challenge from lawmakers loyal to Morales who hold a majority in parliament and have threatened to hold a rival session to nullify her appointment. After weeks of violent protests over alleged election rigging and then Morales' resignation, the highland capital La Paz was calmer on Wednesday, though dozens of his supporters protested outside looking to block access to the palace.

In 48 hours of turmoil at the weekend, mutinous police climbed on stations and joined marches, allies deserted Morales, the Organization of American States (OAS) declared his re-election was manipulated, and the military urged him to quit. From Mexico, Morales has stayed defiant, accusing opposition leaders of a coup. Supporters, including a teaching union, planned rallies for Morales, Bolivia's first indigenous president who was beloved by the poor when he took power in 2006.

"REVENGE CONTINUES," Opponents say pressure had built to a point of no-return after increasing evidence of tampering with the October vote, and that Morales had gone against the will of the people by seeking a fourth term.

Bolivia's largest union threatened a widespread strike unless politicians could restore stability, while a coca farmers' union official and a lawmaker close to Morales called for protests until he returned to finish his mandate in January. Anez met on Tuesday night with the police and military, urging them to ensure peace.

"What a shame revenge continues," she tweeted to one lawmaker who said his house had been attacked by supporters of Morales' Movement for Socialism (MAS). She entered the older "Burned Palace" presidential building on Wednesday, which Morales had stopped using considering it a discredited symbol of past power.

Bolivia's crisis has divided international reaction, with left-wing allies echoing his allegations of a coup, and others cheering his resignation as good for democracy. Conservative-led Brazil and Britain congratulated Anez.

"We look to all political parties to support efforts to restore calm following recent violence and to organize fresh presidential elections in accordance with the constitution," the British Foreign Office said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Sterling steady as hopes of Conservative election win overshadow weak data

The pound traded stable on Wednesday as weak economic data, which should hurt sterling, were more than offset by supportive political developments in Britain.Average weekly earnings rose at a weaker pace in the three months to September in ...

UPDATE 1-Test administrator pleads guilty, parent faces sentencing over U.S. college scam

A former college entrance exam administrator pleaded guilty to participating in a vast college admissions cheating and fraud scheme on Wednesday, the same day a wealthy parent is set to face sentencing for his role in the scandal. Federal p...

UPDATE 2-South Africa's SAA says strike could push airline towards collapse

South African Airways SAA said on Wednesday it might never recover if a strike by labor unions goes ahead this week, underscoring how close the state-owned company is to collapse. Unions representing around 3,000 of SAAs 5,000-strong workfo...

FIFA name Arsene Wenger global football development chief

Veteran coach Arsene Wenger has been named FIFAs chief of global football development, the governing body announced on Wednesday. FIFA said the former Arsenal and Monaco coach would be responsible for the growth of the game for both men and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019