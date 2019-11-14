Poll gives UK PM Johnson's Conservatives 10 point lead in election race

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has a 10-point lead over the opposition Labour Party ahead of an election on Dec. 12, a poll by Savanta ComRes showed on Wednesday.

The poll, carried out for the Daily Telegraph newspaper, showed the Conservatives with 40%, Labour with 30%, the Liberal Democrats on 16% and the Brexit Party on 7%.

