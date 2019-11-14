Trump says Europe should be paying more to cover costs of Syrian refugees
U.S. President Donald Trump said after talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday that Europe should pay more to cover the costs related to Syrian refugees.
"I think that frankly Europe should be paying for this to a large extent. As of this moment Turkey's been paying for most of it," Trump said at a joint White House news conference with Erdogan.
