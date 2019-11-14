International Development News
Development News Edition

PM Modi meets Bolsonaro, holds 'fruitful' talks with Brazilian President

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 04:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 04:00 IST
PM Modi meets Bolsonaro, holds 'fruitful' talks with Brazilian President
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro here and the two leaders discussed a range of issues, including ways to strengthen the bilateral cooperation in the areas of economy, connectivity and people-to-people ties. Prime minister Modi met Bolsonaro on the sidelines of the 11th BRICS summit held here to focus on building mechanisms for counter-terrorism cooperation and strengthen India's ties with the world's five major economies.

The two leaders spoke about diversifying cooperation for the benefit of people and discussed ways to enhance the bilateral strategic partnership. "Met President Jair Bolsonaro on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Brazil. Grateful to him and the people of Brazil for hosting the Summit. During our talks today, we discussed furthering cooperation in areas pertaining to the economy, connectivity and people-to-people ties," Modi said in a tweet.

The two leaders held "fruitful" discussions on how to give further boost to the strategic partnership between the countries based on common global vision and shared values. Prime Minister Modi invited Bolsonaro to the Republic Day, 2020. The Brazilian President has accepted the invitation with pleasure, according to an official statement.

"Both leaders agreed that on this occasion, the two countries can comprehensively enhance our strategic partnership," it said. Modi said that he looked forward to discussing matters relating to trade. He also outlined areas for potential investment from Brazil, including in areas of agricultural equipment, animal husbandry, post-harvest technologies and biofuels, the statement said.

The Brazilian President expressed his readiness and informed Prime Minister Modi that a large business delegation will accompany him to India, it said, adding that the two leaders also discussed other areas of cooperation including space and defence sectors. Modi also welcomed the decision of the President to grant visa-free travel to Indian citizens.

The two leaders are meeting over four months after they met in Osaka, Japan for the two-day G20 Summit during which Modi congratulated Bolsonaro on being elected as the President of Brazil and welcomed him in the BRICS family. Modi and Bolsonaro held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral relationship, specially cooperation in trade and investment, agriculture and bio-fuels in the context of climate change, deepening the "close and multifaceted" strategic partnership.

The Brazilian President, who was elected in January, announced last month that Indian tourists would be exempted from visas to enter Brazil for tourism or business. "There will be no reciprocity in the beginning. (The) US, Australia, Japan and Canada are already exempt from short-term tourist and business visas. The next country should be India," he was quoted as saying by Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

Last week, media reports in New Delhi said that Prime Minister Modi, during his two-day visit to Brazil, may invite Bolsonaro to be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations next year, in a bid to expand India's outreach to South America.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

Will Vodafone shut down in India? CEO says situation 'critical'

Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Zlatan the Conqueror to leave LA Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not return to the LA Galaxy for the 2020 MLS season, the team said in a statement on Wednesday.The 38-year-old Swedish striker tallied 52 goals and 17 assists in 53 starts for the Galaxy, the team he joined in March ...

China says plague outbreak risk minimal after 2 new cases in Beijing - media

Chinese health officials say the risk of an outbreak of pneumonic plague is minimal after two new cases were confirmed in the capital Beijing this week, the official China Daily reported on Thursday. Health authorities in the Beijing distri...

Mets' deGrom repeats as NL Cy Young Award winner

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom ran away with the voting for the National League Cy Young Award, winning for the second consecutive season Wednesday. DeGrom went 11-8 with a 2.43 ERA in 32 starts, striking out an NL-best 255 in 204 ...

UPDATE 3-BRICS leaders rail against 'bullying' protectionism

Leaders of the BRICS group of emerging economies on Wednesday criticized what they view as politically motivated protectionism at a time of a global slowdown and said their countries are doing their best to counter the trend. At their annua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019