International Development News
Development News Edition

Vijay Goel protests against Kejriwal govt's odd-even scheme, terms move political

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 14:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 14:12 IST
Vijay Goel protests against Kejriwal govt's odd-even scheme, terms move political
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Thursday staged a fresh protest against the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme, saying Delhi has become a "gas chamber" despite its implementation. Goel, who had last week violated the odd-even rule and fined Rs 4000, was joined by his supporters who carried placards that read 'Pradushan Ki Jimmedar Kejriwal Sarkar, Odd-Even Hai Bekar' (Kejriwal government responsible for pollution, odd-even is useless), at the ITO crossing.

"Despite the implementation of the odd-even scheme, Delhi has turned into a gas chamber. Who will Arvind Kejriwal now blame for it as crop stubble burning is not there and Diwali can also not be held responsible for it," Goel said. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday raised the issue of crop stubble burning in neighboring Haryana and Punjab, accusing state governments of not following Supreme Court orders to prevent crop stubble burning.

"Instances of stubble burning have started again. I am highly disappointed that states are not even obeying the directions given by the Supreme Court. The people of Delhi are suffering and I am very concerned about their health," Kejriwal had said. For five years, Kejriwal did not do anything to control other reasons for air pollution in Delhi and now he has come out with the odd-even rule.

"I am not against the odd-even rule, rather I am against political mileage being sought by Kejriwal in the garb of the scheme in view of coming Assembly elections," Goel said. The odd-even scheme started on November 4. It is scheduled to conclude on November 15 but the chief minister has said it could be extended if the need be.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Artificial Sweeteners, an Alternative to the Sumptuous Silent Killer - Sugar

&#160;India has the highest number of adults with type 2 Diabetes across the world. The International Diabetes Federation estimates that there were 72 million cases of diabetes in India as of 2017. By 2045, this number is projected to more ...

UPDATE 1-FTSE inches lower as 3i drop offsets Burberry surge

Londons FTSE 100 edged lower on Thursday, as a 6 drop in private equity company 3i and a handful of stocks trading ex-dividend overshadowed an earnings-driven surge in luxury brand Burberry.The main index shed 0.1 with 3i Group hitting a fi...

Euro zone bonds shrug off German GDP reading

Euro zone government bonds shrugged off a report of economic growth in Germany that showed the country avoided a recession last quarter. The German economy escaped a recession in the third quarter, when output unexpectedly grew 0.1 quarter-...

Putin invites Modi for Victory Day celebrations; both agree to bolster strategic ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the massive Victory Day celebrations in May next year as the two leaders had an excellent meeting here during which they reviewed the progress made in the bilater...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019