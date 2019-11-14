President addresses student innovators of Atal Tinkering Lab Marathon 2018

A group of selected student innovators of the Atal Tinkering Lab Marathon 2018, called on the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (November 14, 2019).

Addressing the student innovators, the President was happy to note that they were selected as the best innovators from approximately 50,000 students from 2700 schools across the country. He was impressed to see their exhibits. He said that it makes him wonder what young children of this nation can achieve when given the opportunity to think unconventionally. We may be facing difficult challenges in the world today, but we also have young people, like them, willing to think differently to find solutions to these problems.

Praising the work done by Atal innovation mission and Atal tinkering lab, the President said that we need to provide an ecosystem where the innovations that these young minds come up with, can be nurtured. By encouraging children to tinker and innovate, we are fostering a generation that will be self-reliant and resourceful. A generation that will be job creators and not just job seekers. He expressed hope to see these young boys and girls one day as successful entrepreneurs.

(With Inputs from PIB)