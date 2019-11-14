International Development News
Development News Edition

Some people in constitutional posts acting like BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 16:30 IST
Some people in constitutional posts acting like BJP

Hitting out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for recommending President's Rule in the state after the assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said some people in constitutional posts are acting like BJP mouthpieces. These people wish to run a parallel administration in some states, she said.

Banerjee said some nominated persons are exceeding their brief. "They should not supersede the central government. The Centre must take care of this," she said. "I generally do not comment on constitutional posts, but a few people (governors) are acting just like BJP mouthpieces. In my state too, you have seen what is going on - they want to run a parralel administration," Banerjee said.

The central and state governments are elected by the people and the federal structure must work as per Constitution, she said. "They (governments) should be allowed to work," the CM said. President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tuesday after Koshyari in a report to the Centre stated that formation of a stable government was impossible in the current situation despite all his efforts, drawing flak from non-BJP parties.

Since assuming office in July end, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the ruling Trinamool Congress on various issues..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Fresh off E.ON-asset swap, RWE renewables outlook disappoints

RWE AG, Germanys largest power producer, gave profit forecasts for its renewables business that fell short of some analysts expectations, casting doubt over whether the booming sector will prove as lucrative as hoped.Fresh off a deal to acq...

UPDATE 1-Pope names new economic chief to succeed disgraced cardinal

Pope Francis on Thursday named the Vaticans new economy minister to succeed Cardinal George Pell, who is appealing a conviction in his native Australia for sexually assaulting two teenaged choir boys.The post, formally known as Prefect for ...

NDA govt has established peaceful biz climate: MoS Home

The NDA government at the Centre has worked on establishing a peaceful business climate in the country and taken several steps for internal security, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday. Speaking at the Federat...

Titan unveils watches depicting TN's cultural heritage

Titan Company Ltd, a joint venture between Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation and the diversified conglomerate Tata Group on Thursday launched special edition watches that depict the states rich cultural heritage. The watches eq...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019