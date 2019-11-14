US envoy did not explicitly link aid to Kiev with opening Biden probe - Ukraine formin

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Thursday that U.S. ambassador Gordon Sondland did not explicitly link military aid to Kiev with opening an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Interfax Ukraine reported. Trump and his allies are accused by Democrat opponents of freezing nearly $400 million in security aid to Ukraine to pressure President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to open investigations into Biden, Trump's main rival for the 2020 presidential race.

Trump calls the inquiry a witch hunt. "Ambassador Sondland did not tell us, and certainly did not tell me, about a connection between the assistance and the investigations. You should ask him," Prystaiko said about Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union.

