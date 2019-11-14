International Development News
Development News Edition

Registration of properties in unauthorised colonies will begin in Nov-end: Delhi BJP chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 19:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 19:48 IST
Registration of properties in unauthorised colonies will begin in Nov-end: Delhi BJP chief

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari claimed on Wednesday that registration of properties in the unauthorised colonies in the city will begin in the last week of November. The Modi government will table a bill to provide ownership rights to the residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi in the first week of the winter session of Parliament, which is scheduled to commence from November 18, he said.

"I want to tell those living in unauthorised colonies to be ready to get their properties registered for a nominal fee in the last week of November," Tiwari said at a press conference. He assailed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has termed the BJP's claims of providing ownership rights in these colonies an "election stunt" and planned to observe "Dhoka Divas" (betrayal day) on Saturday.

"Those who betray others see betrayal in everything," Tiwari said. The issue of regularisation of unauthorised colonies is fast emerging as a hot topic for both the BJP and the AAP as the Delhi Assembly polls, scheduled early next year, inch closer.

Earlier, the AAP had claimed that the decision of the BJP-ruled Centre was based on a proposal of its government. Tiwari said more than 40 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies will be benefitted by the move being undertaken through the PM-UDAY scheme.

The Union cabinet decided last month to confer ownership rights to the residents of unauthorised colonies. Tiwari said registration of properties will be based on the general power of attorney possessed by the owners.

"So, even if more people live in flats on a land plot in such colonies, they will have no problem in getting their individual flats registered," he said. Lok Sabha MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ramesh Bidhuri and Hansraj Hans blamed the Congress and the AAP for "cheating" the residents of unauthorised colonies, despite being in power in the national capital for years.

Bidhuri said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will undertake development work in the unauthorised colonies after ownership rights are conferred and there will be no multiplicity of agencies in it. The BJP leaders said registration of properties in these colonies will begin before the Assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan protests block roads but fail to oust prime minister

Thousands of anti-government protesters blocked highways across Pakistan on Thursday in a bid to oust prime minister Imran Khan, though the disruption fell short of what organizers had planned.The protests, led by Fazl-ur-Rehman, head of th...

China successfully conducts key experiment to land on Mars ahead of 2020 mission

China on Thursday conducted a key experiment to land a rover on Mars as it seeks to catch up with India, US, Russia and the European Union to reach the red planet. The landing test, carried out on simulated conditions, was conducted at Huai...

Terrorism results in USD 1 trillion loss to world economy: PM Modi at BRICS Summit

Terrorism has caused USD 1 trillion loss to the world economy and the atmosphere it created has indirectly and deeply harmed trade and business, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday at the BRICS Summit here as he welcomed increased...

Triple MotoGP world champion Lorenzo retires

Three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo said Thursday he would retire following the Valencia Grand Prix. The 32-year-old Spaniard, who rides for Honda and claimed the world title in 2010, 2012 and 2015, told a press conference that h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019