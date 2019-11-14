Bolsonaro says Brazil's trade policy is realistic and pragmatic

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that his government has adopted a more realistic and pragmatic policy on international trade.

Speaking to the BRICS summit of five leading emerging economy nations, Bolsonaro said the group had advanced towards a common customs agreement. He said his government's foreign policy has its eyes on the rest of the world, but firstly on Brazil.

