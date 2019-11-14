Das asks Rahul to apologise for 'lying' over Rafale deal

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das Thursday demanded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to apologise to the people for "lying" over Rafael issue during Lok Sabha polls, hours after the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to Narendra Modi government on purchase of Rafale fighter jets. Accusing the Congress of indulging in several scams since the independence of the country, Das said the people of the country had rejected the grand old party's lies in the Lok Sabha elections and "now the people of Jharkhand will reject the Congress in the state assembly elections as Rahul Gandhis lies have been exposed".

"Rahul Gandhi made the Rafale an issue in the Lok Sabha polls on the basis of lies. Supreme Court ne Rafale ke upar aaj dudh ka dudh, pani ka pani kiya hai (the SC made the matter as different as chalk and cheese). Rahul Gandhi should apologise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and people of the country for his lies," Das said at a press conference here. The Supreme Court earlier in the day gave clean chit to the Modi government on the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from French company Dassault Aviation, rejecting the plea for registration of an FIR by the CBI for alleged commission of a cognizable offence in the deal.

Jharkhand is going for polls in five phases with the first phase beginning on November 30 and the final leg concluding on December 20. Counting for all the 81 seats will take place on December 23..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)