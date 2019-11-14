International Development News
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi eyes passage of USMCA trade deal this year

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said a breakthrough in talks with the Trump administration on the trade pact with Mexico and Canada could be imminent and that she wants to pass the deal by year's end.

"We are moving positively in terms of the U.S. Mexico Canada agreement. Again, it all comes down to ... enforcement," she told reporters at a news conference "I do believe that if we can get this to the place it needs to be, which is imminent, that this can be a template for future trade agreements."

