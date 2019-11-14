International Development News
Development News Edition

Pelosi says Trump has admitted to bribery

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 21:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 21:53 IST
Pelosi says Trump has admitted to bribery

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that Republican President Donald Trump has admitted to actions that amount to bribery in the Ukraine scandal at the heart of a Democratic-led impeachment inquiry.

"The bribe is to grant or withhold military assistance in return for a public statement of a fake investigation into the elections. That's bribery," Pelosi said at a news conference. "What the president has admitted to and says it's perfect, I say it's perfectly wrong. It's bribery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

SC order on Rafale review pleas not a bar for CBI to take action on corruption allegation: Justice Joseph

The Supreme Court order doesnt bar the CBI from taking action on allegations of corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal, Justice KM Joseph wrote in his ruling on review petitions seeking a probe in the case. Justice Joseph, in a separate ...

UPDATE 1-At least three wounded after shooting at California school -media

Authorities in California said on Thursday they were responding to an active shooter situation at a high school in Santa Clarita, a city north of Los Angeles, and local media said there were at least three victims.A suspect described as a m...

UNHCR urges foreign protestors to avoid any act of violence in Pretoria

Some 150 foreign nationals, involved in a protest since 8 October outside UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agencys office in Pretoria, South Africa, have forced their way into the compound this morning. The group may include refugees and asylum-seeker...

Guerrero: Brady thinks he can play until 46 or 47

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady initially said that he envisioned himself playing in the NFL until hes 45. Bradys personal trainer Alex Guerrero, however, thinks the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player can go even longer than tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019