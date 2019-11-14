International Development News
UPDATE 1-Trump set to ask U.S. Supreme Court to prevent release of tax returns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 22:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 22:45 IST
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump is set to turn to the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday in a bid to reverse a lower court ruling that directed his longtime accounting firm to hand over eight years of his tax returns to New York prosecutors. Jay Sekulow, one of the Republican president's lawyers, said the appeal will be filed "later today."

Trump will be appealing a Nov. 4 ruling by the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that prosecutors can enforce a subpoena demanding his personal and corporate tax returns from 2011 to 2018 from accounting firm Mazars LLP. The office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, a Democrat, is seeking the returns as part of a criminal investigation into Trump and the Trump Organization, the president's family real estate business.

Vance's investigation involves alleged hush money payments to two women prior to the 2016 election who said they had sexual relationships with Trump, which he denies. Those payments were made to Stormy Daniels, a porn star whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, with the help of Trump's now-imprisoned former lawyer Michael Cohen. If the justices decline to hear Trump's appeal, the lower court ruling would stand, clearing the way for Vance to obtain the documents.

If they opt to take up the appeal, the justices then must decide whether to hear the case in their current term, which ends in June, or in their next term that begins in October 2019, likely pushing any decision until after the November 2020 presidential election. Vance agreed not to seek enforcement of the subpoena while Trump appealed the matter on an expedited schedule.

Trump, who built a real estate empire with his New York-based business before becoming president, also faces an impeachment inquiry in the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives. In a separate case in which the president has unsuccessfully fought efforts by House Democrats to obtain his financial records from Mazars, Trump's lawyers are due to file an emergency application at the Supreme Court on Friday, Sekulow said.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Oct. 11 ruled in favor of the House. The same court on Wednesday declined to rehear that case, prompting Trump to turn to the high court.

The court's 5-4 conservative majority includes two justices Trump appointed: Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 and Neil Gorsuch in 2017. Trump has prevailed at the Supreme Court on major issues such as his travel ban on people entering the United States from several Muslim-majority countries, but some legal experts have predicted that he may not fare as well on cases focusing on his personal conduct. The House impeachment inquiry focuses on Trump's request in a July phone call for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate a domestic political rival, Joe Biden, the former vice president and a top contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination to face Trump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

