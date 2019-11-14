International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Lebanon's crisis is "dangerous", evokes start of '75 war-defence minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 23:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 22:58 IST
UPDATE 1-Lebanon's crisis is "dangerous", evokes start of '75 war-defence minister
Image Credit: Flickr

Lebanon's Defence Minister said on Thursday the country was in a "very dangerous situation" and compared street unrest of recent days to the start of 1975-90 civil war. One month after the start of nationwide protests, Lebanon is in serious political and economic trouble with no indication of its leaders agreeing on a new government to replace the outgoing cabinet of Saad al-Hariri, who quit as premier on Oct. 29.

Despite the magnitude of the economic crisis, the biggest since the war, leaders have not yet been able to agree a new cabinet or to tackle the grievances of demonstrators who say Lebanon has been ruined by corruption and sectarian cronyism. Though the protests have been overwhelmingly peaceful, a protester was shot dead in an altercation with soldiers on Tuesday. A funeral was held for the protester, a follower of Druze politician Walid Jumblatt, while the soldier who opened fire has been detained.

Caretaker Defence Minister Elias Bou Saab said tensions on the street and road closures "have reminded us of the civil war, what happened in 1975. And this situation is very dangerous." Bou Saab, a political ally of President Michel Aoun, said demonstrators had the right to protest and to be protected. But the army and security services could not tolerate violence.

Aoun said he hoped a government could be formed in the coming days to meet the demands of the protesters. He enraged protesters in an televised interview on Tuesday evening with a comment widely understood to mean he was telling them to emigrate if they didn't like how the country was run.

Schools, banks and many shops were closed for the third straight day. Some major routes around the capital that had been barricaded by protesters were unblocked by authorities, but the political mood remained brittle.

"WE ARE ALL IN DEEP TROUBLE"

Hani Bohsali, general manager of Bohsali Foods and president of a group representing around 50 importers, said he was among businessmen who had warned of more trouble at a meeting with Central Bank governor Riad Salameh and other top bankers. "My message to all of them is that we are all in deep trouble, but you have to give priority to the food supply. Because the food is even more important than the fuel," he said.

Banks, which were shut for half of October, closed again this week over staff security concerns. Most transfers out of the country have been blocked and, with U.S. dollars scarce, the pegged Lebanese pound is weakening on the black market. So far there has been no sign of significant shortages.

Paul Kallassi, a board member of Kallassi Group, a major buyer and distributor of food, said suppliers have so far continued to ship based on "trust" even as arrears mount, a situation he said was not sustainable. "They cannot finance millions of dollars just because they trust me," said Kallassi.

Lebanon's bank staff union called for employees to stay on strike until it received details of a security plan, especially on how to deal with customers demanding their cash. A banker said that by remaining closed, banks were also avoiding the problem of depositor panic.

"You have a problem of liquidity, and there is no solution for it, unless you put in place a proper plan to solve the problem, there is no need to open the banks," a banker said. "You need to have a political solution, to offer a little bit of confidence, and this will eventually allow you to calm down the market and reopen normally."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. wrong to push Turkey to drop Russian defences -Erdogan

Turkeys president Tayyip Erdogan said Washington was not right to propose that Ankara get rid of the Russian S-400 missile defences it purchased, calling it an infringement of sovereign rights, according to Turkish media. In a meeting at th...

UPDATE 3-Pelosi says Trump has admitted to bribery as impeachment probe intensifies

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday President Donald Trump already has admitted to bribery in the Ukraine scandal at the heart of a Democratic-led inquiry, accusing him of an impeachable offense under the U.S. Con...

28 Afghan nationals killed in Iran truck crash

Tehran, Nov 14 AFP At least 28 Afghan nationals were killed in a truck crash in southeastern Iran on Thursday, semi-official news agency ISNA reported. Two trucks collided in Khash county in Sistan-Baluchistan province, said Mojtaba Khaledi...

In swipe at US, BRICS hit out at protectionism

Brasilia, Nov 14 AFP Five of the biggest emerging economies railed against protectionism on Thursday as they vowed to overcome significant challenges facing multilateralism, in a swipe at US tariffs and unilateral action. The joint declarat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019