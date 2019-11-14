International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-No more surrender for Brexit Party's Farage in British election

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 23:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 23:29 IST
UPDATE 3-No more surrender for Brexit Party's Farage in British election
Image Credit: Pixabay

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage on Thursday rejected demands to further help British Prime Minister Boris Johnson by pulling out of contests with the opposition Labour Party, saying his aim was to win enough parliamentary seats to hold Johnson to account.

The Dec. 12 election will define the fate of Brexit: Johnson says he will get Brexit done by the end of January if he wins while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has promised to renegotiate the current exit deal and then hold another referendum. Both supporters and opponents of the EU divorce say the election is their last real chance to either deliver on the 2016 Brexit referendum or to prevent what some see as Britain's worst strategic blunder since the 1956 Suez crisis.

In the most significant move of the election to date, Farage agreed on Monday to stand down 317 Brexit Party candidates in Conservative-held seats, a step that could pave the way for a majority in parliament for the Brexit deal Johnson negotiated. Farage, cast by supporters as the "godfather of Brexit", has come under intense pressure from some powerful Brexit supporters and the governing Conservative Party to stand down more.

He had until 1600 GMT on Thursday to withdraw more candidates but declined to do so. Farage said a deal with the Conservatives could have been done but that Johnson's party did not want the Brexit Party to win seats in parliament. He said Conservative officials had been contacting Brexit Party candidates to offer them jobs or peerages not to stand.

"That I think is the most extraordinary abuse of the whole democratic process," Farage, 55, told Sky News. "What they want is a Conservative majority not a leave majority. I've given him a bye in 317 seats, I'm going to challenge him in the rest." One of his candidates did pull out at the last minute from contesting the Dudley North seat in central England, which Labour won by just 22 votes in 2017, saying he had to put country before party.

"The probability is that this election is going to come up with a very binary outcome," said Britain's leading psephologist, John Curtice. "It is either going to be a Boris majority and we are heading out of the European Union or it is going to be a hung parliament and we are going to have a second referendum."

'BREXHAUSTION'

In the June 23, 2016 referendum, 17.4 million voters, or 51.9 percent, backed leaving the EU while 16.1 million, or 48.1 percent, backed staying. But parliament has been deadlocked since a 2017 election over how, when or even whether to leave.

Britain will lose influence in international affairs and become a "second-rate player" after it leaves the EU, European Council President Donald Tusk said late on Wednesday. Arron Banks, one of the biggest financiers behind the campaign for Britain to leave the EU, told Reuters on Thursday that Farage should step aside to ensure a Johnson majority.

Farage accused Banks of losing his appetite for what Leave supporters call a "clean Brexit" by supporting Johnson's deal, much of which was crafted by former prime minister Theresa May. Farage and his supporters argue that the deal does not constitute a real Brexit, saying it would keep Britain closely tied to the EU.

"He (Banks), I think, has just had enough of Brexit, it's Brexhaustion and he was happy for some reason to go along with Mrs May's deal and Boris' deal," Farage said. Banks denied he was suffering from "Brexhaustion".

"The Brexit Party has been a successful pressure group that doesn't realise it's already won. It should now push to help Boris get Brexit done and that only happens with a Boris majority," Banks said. "I support a clean break Brexit but Nigel and the Brexit Party haven't outlined any realistic way to get to that position and for that reason I support a strong leave majority in parliament to get Brexit done."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

6-month-old sleeping in Shimla parking lot crushed to death by car

Shimla, Nov 14 PTI&#160;A six-month-old boy was crushed to death by a car at a parking lot in Himachal Pradeshs Shimla on Thursday, police said. Silbiniya, a labourer from Jharkhand, laid her sleeping son at a corner of the PWD parking lot ...

2 nabbed in JK for duping youths in the name of providing job in army

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday it has busted a job scam by arresting two persons who duped several people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of landing them a job in the Army. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Qasim...

Visit Sansad Adarsh villages, Uttarkhand CM asks officers

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday asked the senior district officers to visit the villages that have been adopted under Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana. Chairing a review meeting of the scheme here, the Chief Minister asked the inc...

Goldman's Blankfein calls Warren's criticism 'tribalism' in spat with billionaires

Lloyd Blankfein, a former Goldman Sachs chief executive, said on Thursday he was surprised to be featured in an advertisement released by Elizabeth Warren, writing that maybe tribalism is just in her DNA amid a back-and-forth between the pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019