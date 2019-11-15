International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-N.Korea rebuffs U.S. offer of December talks, urges halt in military drills

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 02:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 02:25 IST
UPDATE 4-N.Korea rebuffs U.S. offer of December talks, urges halt in military drills
Image Credit: Pexels

North Korea said on Thursday it had turned down a U.S. offer for fresh talks, saying it was not interested in more talks merely aimed at "appeasing us" ahead of a year-end deadline Pyongyang has set for Washington to show more flexibility in negotiations. Kim Myong Gil, North Korea's nuclear negotiator, said in a statement carried by the country's official KCNA news agency that Stephen Biegun, his U.S. counterpart who jointly led last month's failed denuclearisation talks in Stockholm, had offered through a third country to meet again.

Kim and Biegun met last month in the Swedish capital for the first time since U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed in June to re-open negotiations that have been stalled since a failed summit in Vietnam in February. But the Stockholm meeting fell apart, with Kim Myong Gil saying the U.S. side had failed to present a new approach.

"If the negotiated solution of issues is possible, we are ready to meet with the U.S. at any place and any time," Kim Myong Gil said. However, he said Biegun's proposal had a "sinister aim of appeasing us in a bid to pass with ease" Pyongyang's year-end deadline. "We have no willingness to have such negotiations."

North Korea has been seeking a lifting of punishing sanctions, but the United States has insisted Kim Jong Un must dismantle his nuclear weapons programme first. A spokeswoman for the U.S. State Department said Trump remained committed to making progress on agreements he reached with Kim Jong Un at a first summit in Singapore in June last year, namely "transformed relations, building lasting peace, and complete denuclearisation."

After the collapse of the Hanoi summit, in April, Kim Jong Un set a year-end deadline for Washington to show more flexibility, raising concerns that North Korea could return to nuclear bomb and long-range missile testing suspended since 2017. Trump has repeatedly held up this freeze in such testing as evidence of progress in his engagement with North Korea.

JOINT DRILLS

The latest North Korean statement came as U.S. defence officials were gathering in Seoul for annual meetings amid intensifying threats from North Korea to stop joint military drills. General Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, reaffirmed that Washington was ready to use the "full range" of its capabilities to defend South Korea from any attack.

The United States is also seeking a greater financial contribution from South Korea for hosting American troops, while urging it to revoke its decision to scrap an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan known as GSOMIA, which Washington worries would undermine trilateral cooperation. Milley met his South Korean counterpart General Park Han-ki for the annual Military Committee Meeting (MCM) on Thursday.

Both sides discussed ways to maintain solid defence posture, a joint statement said, even as they have scaled back joint exercises to expedite negotiations with North Korea. Milley reiterated the "continued commitment to providing extended deterrence", the statement said, a reference to the U.S. nuclear umbrella that North Korea has long objected to.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper is due to meet South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo for an annual Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) on Friday. Trump's insistence Seoul take on a greater share of the cost of the 28,500-strong U.S. military presence as deterrence against North Korea has rattled South Korea. It could also set a precedent for upcoming U.S. negotiations on defence cost-sharing with other allies.

Esper said on Wednesday he was open to changes in U.S. military activity in South Korea if it helped diplomats trying to jump-start stalled talks with North Korea. Kim Yong Chol, a senior North Korean official who led negotiations in the run-up to the Vietnam summit, said in a statement carried by KCNA late on Thursday that he hoped Esper meant to completely halt the joint drills.

"I assess his comment reflected Trump's thinking and was part of the U.S. side's positive efforts to revive the momentum for talks," he said. "But if ... the hostile provocation against us is carried out, we won't help but respond with shocking punishment that the United States can't afford." Pyongyang has decried the U.S.-South Korea exercises as hostile, even in their current reduced form. On Wednesday, it threatened to retaliate if the allies go ahead with scheduled drills.

Cheong Seong-chang, a senior fellow at South Korea's Sejong Institute think-tank, said the North Korean statement appeared to be aimed at justifying future military actions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Malawi’s farmers expected to benefit from 40 million Norwegian Kroners

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Huawei, ZTE 'cannot be trusted' and pose security threat -U.S. attorney general

Huawei Technologies Co and ZTE Corp cannot be trusted, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said, labeling the Chinese firms a security threat as he backed a proposal to bar U.S. rural wireless carriers from tapping an 8.5 billion government ...

Rugby-I couldn't turn down Toronto offer, says Williams

Sonny Bill Williams said on Thursday he had not planned to return to rugby league but felt the offer to join Toronto Wolfpack ahead of their debut in Englands top-tier Super League was too good to turn down. The 34-year-old New Zealander, s...

UPDATE 2-U.S. charges two former Herbalife executives in China over bribery scheme -source

U.S. prosecutors criminally charged two former executives of Herbalife Nutrition Ltds Chinese unit with running a decade-long scheme to bribe Chinese government officials to win business and evade regulatory scrutiny, a person familiar with...

UPDATE 1-Google antitrust probe to expand into Android - CNBC

The 50 attorneys general investigating advertising practices at Alphabet Incs Google are planning to expand their antitrust probe into the units flagship Android business, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.Go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019