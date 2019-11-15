Lalu slams Bihar govt accusing it of 'undignified' treatment to Vashishtha Narayan Singh's mortal remains

A day after renowned mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh passed away at a hospital here, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav on Friday slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led state government accusing it of not ensuring a dignified treatment to Singh's mortal remains. "The manner in which the insensitive Nitish Kumar-led state government treated the body of Vashishtha Narayan Singh is condemnable. They could not even provide an ambulance to him?" Lalu Yadav wrote in a Facebook post while paying homage to Singh.

He further questioned whether Nitish Kumar met Vashishtha Narayan Singh when he was admitted in the hospital. "During our tenure, I got him treated in the best hospital," the former Bihar Chief Minister added.

Family of Singh, who passed away after a prolonged illness, had alleged that they were kept waiting by hospital authorities for an ambulance to take his body home. Singh, who had been ailing for quite some time, died at the Patna Medical College and Hospital(PMCH) here on Thursday.

Hospital authorities, however, claimed that the delay was due to formalities being completed and the ambulance was provided soon after. Born on April 2, 1942 in Basantpur village of Bhojpur district in Bihar, Singh had graduated from Patna Science College and went on to receive his Ph D on Cycle Vector Space Theory in the United States of America.

He worked for a brief period in NASA and later returned to India in 1971 to teach at IIT Kanpur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)