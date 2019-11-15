International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP govt in Karnataka may collapse if disqualified MLAs get defeated in by-polls: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday hit out at the BJP, stating that the BS Yeddyurappa-led government in Karnataka may collapse if disqualified MLAs get defeated in the ensuing Assembly by-polls in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 13:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 13:52 IST
BJP govt in Karnataka may collapse if disqualified MLAs get defeated in by-polls: Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday hit out at the BJP, stating that the BS Yeddyurappa-led government in Karnataka may collapse if disqualified MLAs get defeated in the ensuing Assembly by-polls in the state. "In the by-polls, not all disqualified MLAs will be elected back. In one or two exceptional cases, they will win. When they will be defeated, the BJP government will not remain in a firm position. Thus, the BJP has to take some steps to save its government," Kharge said while speaking to ANI.

Lambasting at BJP for "horse-trading" of rebel JDS-Congress MLAs, he said: "BJP has promised earlier that it will give tickets and make minister to those MLAs who have joined BJP after quitting JDS and Congress." "It is a game of money. Some were given warning of the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation. BJP is just ridiculing the constitution and moving away with the oath it has taken to strengthen the democracy," he said.

On Thursday, BJP had released the first list of candidates for the upcoming December 5 Karnataka by-polls figuring the names of 13 MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) camp who was disqualified earlier this year.The names were declared a day after the Supreme Court upheld their disqualification but said they can fight elections. Fifteen out of 17 Congress-JD(S) rebel MLAs joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa here. The Supreme Court had on Wednesday upheld the decision of the then Karnataka speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law but said that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Sterling flat as election optimism offset by post-Brexit pessimism

Sterling was down slightly against a stronger dollar but little changed against the euro on Friday, as investors hopes for a Conservative majority in the Dec. 12 election were tempered by concerns about the broader economic outlook.The poun...

Italy to press ahead with web tax despite U.S. warning - deputy min

Italy intends to go ahead with its plan to introduce a new tax on digital companies, including U.S. tech giants, despite threats of retaliation from Washington, Deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani said on Friday. The levy, due to be int...

Turkey's Fatih drill ship starts operations off NE Cyprus -Anadolu

The Turkish oil-and-gas drilling ship Fatih has started its operations off the coast of northeastern Cyprus, Turkish vice president Fuat Oktay said on Friday, despite warnings from European Union for Ankara to stand down. On Monday, the EU ...

Sabarimala not a place for activism, Kerala govt won't support such 'trends' - Surendran

Sabarimala is not a place for activism and the LDF government would not support those who make announcements about entering the hill shrine for the sake of publicity, Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said on Friday. Dismissin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019