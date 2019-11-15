UK PM Johnson says Labour's plan to part-nationalise BT is "crackpot"
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a pre-election promise by the opposition Labour Party to nationalize telecoms provider BT's fixed-line network to provide free full-fiber broadband for all is a "crackpot scheme."
"What we won't be doing is some crackpot scheme that would involve many, many tens of billions of taxpayers' money nationalizing a British business," Johnson told BBC radio.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Labour Party
- British
- BBC