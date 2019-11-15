International Development News
Development News Edition

UK PM Johnson says Labour's plan to part-nationalise BT is "crackpot"

  • London
  Updated: 15-11-2019 15:28 IST
  Created: 15-11-2019 15:14 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a pre-election promise by the opposition Labour Party to nationalize telecoms provider BT's fixed-line network to provide free full-fiber broadband for all is a "crackpot scheme."

"What we won't be doing is some crackpot scheme that would involve many, many tens of billions of taxpayers' money nationalizing a British business," Johnson told BBC radio.

