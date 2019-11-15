International Development News
Development News Edition

Denied ticket for bypoll, K'taka Dy CM says he will abide by

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 16:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 16:29 IST
Denied ticket for bypoll, K'taka Dy CM says he will abide by

Amid reports he was miffed at being denied BJP ticket for December 5 bypolls, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Friday said he was a "disciplined soldier" of the party and will abide by its decision. He said the party which made him the Deputy Chief Minister, despite him not being a legislator, will decide on his future.

BJP has fielded disqualified Congress legislator Mahesh Kumatalli, who had defeated Savadi in 2018 assembly polls as the party candidate from Athani. "I have been saying that I'm a disciplined soldier of the party. Whatever directions the party will give me following it has been my practice, since the beginning. I will abide by the party decision," Savadi said.

Speaking to reporters here, the deputy chief minister said he will put all possible efforts in the bypolls to campaign for the party candidates and ensure their victory. Savadi was made Deputy Chief Minister despite him not being a member of the Assembly nor or the Council.

His induction into the cabinet had caused resentment among several senior BJP legislators as they felt sidelined. Savadi had not been seen at party forums and was said to be "out of reach", after BJP inducted disqualified MLA Kumatalli into the party and fielded him from Athani, from where he was planning to enter the fray.

Amid reports that Savadi was upset and sulking, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa spoke to him and also Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai made efforts to convince him, party sources said. Responding to a question for not attending the party event where disqualified MLAs were inducted on Thursday, Savadi said, "Yesterday I had told party president, as I had personal programme, I could not attend the party event...I have met the Chief Minister and have discussed regarding the polls." Savadi, who is currently not the member of assembly or council, can continue as non legislator Minister for six months, till February.

He is also staring at a possibility of being dropped from the Cabinet, with the talks doing rounds that disqualified Congress legislator from Gokak- Ramesh Jarkiholi may be made Deputy Chief Minister on getting elected in the bypolls, party sources said. However, the sources said there were possibilities of retaining him by making him an MLC, if the leadership feels fit.

Reacting to a question on his future as Deputy CM, Savadi said, "Even though I'm not MLA, I have been made a Minister, also the Deputy Chief Minister, they (party leadership) will decide on the future... Why I should think about it, they (party) would have thought about it (while making me DCM)." Stating the decision on Savadi's induction into the cabinet and his appointment as Deputy Chief Minister was by the party high command, Yediyurappa had recently said, "Savadi is an exception and central leadership will take care of it." Upset at Savadi being denied a ticket, his supporters had threatened protests. "Naturally, supporters are upset because they aspire that their leaders should get the ticket... About 25,000 supporters wanted to carry out a padayatra. I requested them not to do anything like that and I got it stopped," he said.

Disqualified Congress MLA, Kumatalli who has now been given the BJP ticket had defeated Savadi in the 2018 bypolls by a margin of over 2,000 votes..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Smith back for BBL's Sixers with eye on T20 World Cup

Australias top batsman Steve Smith says he is returning to the Big Bash League domestic tournament for the Sydney Sixers with an eye on next years Twenty20 World Cup on home soil. The worlds top-ranked test batsman was part of the Sixers te...

NCDRC asks Lakshmi Vilas Bank to pay Rs 40.8L to customer for wrongly debiting money

Apex consumer commission, the NCDRC has directed Lakshmi Vilas Bank to pay Rs 40.85 lakh to its customer along with compensation for debiting the money from his account for no valid reason. The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissio...

French police ratchet up evidence search in Epstein probe

Paris, Nov 15 AP French police are launching a fresh appeal for witnesses and victims to come forward to aid their probe of Jeffrey Epstein and allegations that one of the financiers associates drugged and raped young models. Police hope th...

Not afraid to field a new India side, says Stimac counting positives from draw with Afghans

Indias football coach Igor Stimac on Friday said he is not afraid to field a completely new team in the next FIFA World Cup Qualifying round match against Oman after the side played out a disappointing draw with lower-ranked Afghanistan. In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019