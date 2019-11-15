International Development News
Anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats take opinion poll lead

  • Reuters
  • Stockholm
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 16:48 IST
  • Created: 15-11-2019 16:31 IST
The anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats have overtaken the Social Democrats to become Sweden's most popular party for the first time, an opinion poll showed on Friday, nine years after winning its first seats in parliament. The Sweden Democrats would get 24.2% of the votes if an election was held today, according to a poll by Demoskop and published in the Aftonbladet daily. The Social Democrats would get 22.2%, the lowest ever polled by Demoskop.

The Social Democrats, in government along with junior party The Greens, have been criticized in recent months for failing to deal with a gang-related crime wave. In the 2018 election, the Sweden Democrats won 17.5% of the vote, trailing the Social Democrats on 28.3% and the Moderates on 19.8%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

