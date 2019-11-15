International Development News
Development News Edition

Student suicide: IIT Madras says committed to fair play, DMK,

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 17:13 IST
Student suicide: IIT Madras says committed to fair play, DMK,
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Image Credit: ANI

As political parties including the DMK staged protests on Friday pressing their demand for "a transparent" probe into the suicide of an IIT Madras student, the institution said it is extending full cooperation to the police investigation, transferred to the Central Crime Branch. Asserting that it was committed to fair play, IIT Madras deplored social media trolling and rumors against it besides the "media trial" over the death of first-year humanities student Fathima Latheef, who ended her life in the hostel on November 9.

Political parties have demanded a thorough probe after the family of the student, who hailed from Kerala, accused a faculty member of the IIT-M of driving her to commit suicide. A day after the probe into the suicide was transferred to the Central Crime Branch, police officials, visited the campus in connection with the investigation.

Cadres of the DMK youth wing, Congress affiliated National Students Union of India and CPI's student wing, All India Students Federation staged protest demonstrations in front of the institute seeking justice for Fathima Latheef. DMK cadres held placards embossed with images of Fathima and slogans like "besiege IIT protest; seeking justice for Fathima Latheef." Several others including women activists waved placards that alleged, "it is not a suicide, it is institutional murder." Raising slogans condemning the Tamil Nadu and Central governments, they demanded justice for the student from them.

The IIT Madras, in a statement, here said the students, faculty, staff, and residents were deeply saddened and "extremely perturbed by the unfortunate and untimely demise of our student, Fathima Lathief, and the events that unfolded thereafter." As soon as the incident came to its knowledge, the police were informed immediately and they were being extended full cooperation, the prestigious institution said. "IIT Madras is committed to do whatever is required as per law and ensure fair-play." However, the social media trolling against it, the faculty members and students and "trial by the media, even before the conclusion of the police investigation, is gravely demoralizing..." it said.

Also, it "tarnished the reputation," of one of the finest institutes in the country. Asserting that its faculty is known for high quality, integrity, and fairness, IIT Madras said: "We reiterate that we are fully cooperating with the police investigation... our humble appeal to all concerned is not to initiate or spread any rumours about the institute" and let the inquiry be completed.

The institute said it continued to mourn the loss of the promising young student and assured the continuation of all efforts to ensure the physical and mental well-being of its students, faculty and staff. A posse of police personnel was deployed in front of the main entrance of the IIT Madras in view of the protests. The institute also increased the number of private security guards.

Stalin had on Thursday demanded a transparent and independent probe into the episode. PMK chief S Ramadoss had sought investigation into an allegation of harassment by the faculty. VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan had said the incident should not be seen as suicide but "institutional murder."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Maha: BJP has support of 119 MLAs, will form govt soon: Patil

The BJP will form a government in Maharashtra soon, the partys state unit chief Chandrakant Patil said on Friday, claiming that it can count on support of 119 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly. Patils statement came even as its estranged all...

UPDATE 1-Lebanon to hold gasoline tender amid supply concerns

Lebanon will hold a tender for gasoline in December, Energy Minister Nada Boustani said on Friday, as it looks to stave off a potential supply shortage brought on by worsening economic conditions.A state tender for gasoline is unusual in im...

Give 10-day pre-arrest notice to Shehla Rashid in sedition case: Court directs Delhi Police

A Delhi court on Friday disposed-off the anticipatory bail plea of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement leader Shehla Rashid in a sedition case and asked Delhi Police to issue a 10-day pre-arrest notice if the need arises to arrest her. Durin...

Mumbai Indians retain core team, release 12 players

Defending champions Mumbai Indians on Friday retained its core team including veteran Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga despite his fitness issues, while releasing 12 players. While releasing 12, the franchise, which has won record four IPL t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019