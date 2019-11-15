International Development News
Development News Edition

CEO Adam Boehler visits Ethiopia to strengthen relationships

The visit marks Boehler’s first official travel to Ethiopia as CEO of the DFC, a new U.S. Government agency that combines and modernizes the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) and USAID’s Development Credit Authority (DCA).

CEO Adam Boehler visits Ethiopia to strengthen relationships
“We are prepared to make multi-billion-dollar investments in Ethiopia and its people,” CEO Adam Boehler said. Image Credit: ANI

Adam Boehler, Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), visited Ethiopia on November 13-14 to promote U.S. investment in Ethiopia and strengthen relationships with key partners in support of mutual development goals.

The visit marks Boehler's first official travel to Ethiopia as CEO of the DFC, a new U.S. Government agency that combines and modernizes the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) and USAID's Development Credit Authority (DCA). Equipped with a more than doubled investment cap of $60 billion and new financial tools, DFC has more resources to mobilize private sector capital to address development challenges and advance U.S. foreign policy in priority regions such as Sub-Saharan Africa.

Boehler met with President Sahle -Work Zewdie, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, National Bank of Ethiopia Governor Dr. Yinager Desse, Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide, Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy Dr. Sileshi Bekele and leaders from the private sector, to discuss DFC's approach to mobilize private capital to invest in projects that create jobs and opportunity in emerging markets.

"We are prepared to make multi-billion-dollar investments in Ethiopia and its people," CEO Adam Boehler said. "This collaboration is an opportunity for Ethiopia and the United States to strengthen our relationship around the shared goal of economic growth and prosperity."

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Ex-finance chief Safadi agrees to be put forward as Lebanon's PM

Mohammad Safadi, a former finance minister, has agreed to be Lebanons prime minister if he wins the support of leading parties, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said on Friday.The consensus on the wealthy 75-year-old, who has had extensive bu...

Chinese swimmer Sun, facing lengthy ban, rejects dope test charge

Montreux Switzerland, Nov 15 AFP Chinese swimming star Sun Yang, facing a ban of up to eight years for missing an out-of-competition test, told the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday that testers were at fault by failing to identify t...

BJP to hold demonstrations across India on Saturday demanding Rahul Gandhi's apology on Rafale

The BJP would hold protest demonstrations across the country on Saturday, demanding Congress leader Rahul Gandhis apology for misleading the country on the Rafale deal, party leaders said on Friday. BJP working president JP Nadda asked part...

ASUS strengthens its range with new AMD Ryzen powered devices

ASUS, in collaboration with Advanced Micro Devices AMD, has launched the first AMD powered ZenBook and ZenBook Flip in India.ZenBook is ASUSs premium laptop series in the ultrathin category. These two beautifully designed and engineered not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019