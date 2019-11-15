International Development News
Development News Edition

Europe, U.S. urge Georgia to pass electoral changes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Atlanta
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 19:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 18:44 IST
Europe, U.S. urge Georgia to pass electoral changes
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Georgia's failure to pass a planned electoral reform is disappointing, a European rights body and the U.S. embassy said on Friday, urging lawmakers in the former Soviet state to approve the measure in time for next year's election. The change is one of the demands made at protests that have taken place in the capital Tbilisi since June and the ruling Georgian Dream Party had appeared ready to support it.

But parliament failed to pass the amendments on Thursday, triggering protests outside the building by thousands of opposition and civil activists. The switch to full proportional representation from the roughly half at present was scheduled to happen in 2024, but the opposition demanded it is brought forward, saying the system unfairly favors the Georgian Dream, which has ruled since 2012.

The party is pro-Western but opponents say it is too soft on Moscow. Its popularity has sagged since security forces clashed with protesters at an anti-Kremlin rally in June. Parliament began discussing the amendments on Wednesday but some ruling party lawmakers opposed the changes, apparently fearing that proportional voting would cost them their seats.

"The failure of the amendments to pass is incomprehensible," Titus Corlatean and Claude Kern, rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), said in a statement. "This is a step backward." PACE is the parliamentary arm of the 47-nation Council of Europe, which promotes democracy and human rights across the continent.

The U.S. Embassy in Georgia also said it was disappointed by the vote result. "We urge all Georgian stakeholders, including the government, all political parties, and civil society, to work cooperatively in a calm and respectful manner to move forward in line with our shared commitment to strengthening Georgia's democracy," the embassy said in a statement.

After Thursday's protest, a number of opposition activists stayed outside parliament overnight and blocked traffic on the capital's main Rustaveli avenue by erecting tents in the street. Protests were held on Friday in two other cities and organizers called for a big rally in Tbilisi on Sunday.

"We should demonstrate our power on Sunday," Nika Melia, an opposition United National Movement lawmaker, said. The election is due in October next year but opposition leaders have joined forces to demand an earlier vote and the creation of an interim government in the meantime.

They said they suspected the failure of the electoral reform was orchestrated by Georgian Dream party head Bidzina Ivanishvili, a wealthy oligarch whom critics say governs the former Soviet republic of 3.7 million people behind the scenes. Ivanishvili denied manipulating the process, saying he was "frustrated by the outcome".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Rohtang pass to be officially closed if snowfall continues after November 15

The Himachal Pradesh administration on Friday said that the Rohtang Pass will be closed officially if snowfall continues after November 15 and tourists will not be allowed to go to the Rohtang Valley. Akshay Sood, Additional District Magist...

2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards: Here's the list of Complete List of Winners

The 2019 Latin Grammy Awards was a star-studded affair where performers like Rosalia, and Bad Bunny and others dazzled on the red carpet. In the past year, so many Latin artists have topped the charts with their suave beats and upbeat tunes...

Gilgit Baltistan: Protests against tax-hike turn massive

Weeks-long protests against the taxation laws are gaining momentum and reaching wide across Gilgit Baltistan. An anti-government demonstration called by Awami Action Committee has resonated with the mass and people from all walks of life ha...

Delhi-NCR pollution: How do people breathe, asks SC; summons chief secretaries

How do people breathe, the Supreme Court remarked on Friday while expressing concern over rising pollution level in Delhi-NCR and summoned the chief secretaries of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to apprise it about the steps taken...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019