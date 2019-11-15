International Development News
Development News Edition

50 Lanka officials on election duty hospitalised due to food poisoning

  • PTI
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 20:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 19:57 IST
50 Lanka officials on election duty hospitalised due to food poisoning

At least 50 Lanka officials on election duty were hospitalised due to food poisoning on Friday, a media report said. The officials were part of a team deployed at the polling centre in Royal College, Colombo, the Lanka Mirror reported.

The officials were admitted to the National Hospital after they fall sick due to food poisoning, it said. About 15.9 million eligible voters will exercise their franchise on Saturday to choose a successor to President Maithripala Sirisina. There are a record 35 candidates vying for the presidency.

Saturday's election is taking place, nearly seven months after homegrown radicals pledging loyalty to the Islamic State terror group detonated suicide bombs at three churches and three posh hotels, killing 269 people, seriously hitting the tourism industry, one of the main forex earning sectors of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Sterling jumps against dollar after Brexit party quits more races

Sterling rose to a 10-day high against the U.S. dollar on Friday as Brexit Party candidates stood down from over 40 seats not held by the Conservative Party, which traders saw as a move that would help the Conservatives gain a majority in t...

Esri India inaugurates GIS data management centre in Panchkula

Esri India, a leading Geographic Information System GIS software and solutions provider, on Friday announced the launch of its latest Global Delivery Centre for GIS data management in Panchkula. This centre will provide GIS data management ...

Airports, trains full, people getting married; Suresh Angadi dismisses economic slowdown concerns

Dismissing the oppositions criticism over the state of the economy, Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi on Friday said that the economy is doing fine as the airports and trains across the country are full and people are getting ma...

Implement zero mobile termination charge from 2020, open house urges TRAI

Participants of an open house discussion on Friday unanimously urged the Telecom Regulatory Authority of Indias TRAI to implement zero mobile termination charge from January 1, 2020. The discussion was held on Interconnected User Charge IUC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019