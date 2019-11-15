AP CM asks YSRC MPs to raise state's demands, including Rs 20k crore for Polavaran project Amaravati, Nov 15 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed the ruling YSR Congress MPs to press in the winter session of Parliament immediate release of Rs 20,000 crore by the Centre for the Polavaram multipurpose project. He also asked them to seek release of various grants to the tune of several thousand crores of rupees, due from the Centre to the state.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with his party MPs ahead of the winter session of Parliament beginning on Monday and discussed the state issues to be raised, a release from his office said. He primarily wanted his MPs to seek immediate release of Rs 10,000 crore for the Polavaram rehabilitation and resettlement works, Rs 6,000 crore for the project construction works besides reimbursement of Rs 3,222 crore already spent by the state government.

The state so far spent Rs 11,800 crore on Polavaram. Of this, the Centre reimbursed Rs 8,577 crore and the balance is overdue. We have to step up R and R works as the cofferdam is expected to be completed by June next, which could lead to submergence of villages, Jagan said.

On the revenue deficit grant, which remained a major controversy between the state and the Centre since the bifurcation in 2014, the Chief Minister said the Centre still owed Rs 18,969 crore. Raise this issue in Parliament and also the demand for grant of special category status to AP, he added.

The Chief Minister also told the MPs that the Centre has to release another Rs 6,480 crore under the backward districts development grant. Make a strong plea for release of this amount.Also, the Centre has to release Rs 2,246 crore MGNREGP grant. Demand that strongly, Jagan added.

As the state planned to set up seven new medical colleges, Jagan asked his MPs to secure necessary approvals. He also wanted them to pitch for national project status for the proposed Godavari-Krishna river interlinking that was expected to cost of Rs 60,000 crore.

Remember, we are the fourth largest party in Lok Sabha. Our strength in Rajya Sabha will also increase in the coming months. So, raise our voice effectively to get our state issues addressed, Jagan told the MPs..

