HIGHLIGHTS AT 2100 HRS

Following are the top stories at 9 pm:

NATION

BOM18 MH-LDALL GOVT Shiv Sena to lead three-party alliance govt, says NCP

Nagpur/Mumbai: The first-ever Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in Maharashtra appears to be taking shape with Sharad Pawar on Friday expressing confidence that the government of the three parties will last a full term.

BOM13 MH-GOVT-BJP Maha: BJP has support of 119 MLAs, will form govt soon: Patil

Mumbai: The BJP will form a government in Maharashtra soon, the party's state unit chief Chandrakant Patil said on Friday, claiming that it can count on support of 119 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly.

MDS8 KL-LD SABARIMALA Shrine set to open on Nov 16; not a place for activism: Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Against the backdrop of the Supreme Court's decision to refer the Sabarimala case to a larger bench, the Lord Ayyappa shrine is all set to open on Saturday, even as the government said those women desirous of visiting the hill temple should get a "court order".

DEL11 DL-2NDLD ODDEVEN Decision on odd-even extension on Monday: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said a final call on extending the odd-even road rationing scheme would be taken on Monday morning as the air quality in the national capital is expected to improve in the next two-three days.

DEL55 POLLUTION-PARL PANEL-LD MEETING Gambhir, top officials skip key Parl panel meeting on pollution in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Only four MPs of a 28-member parliamentary panel attended a key meeting to discuss the air pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR on Friday, with the absentees including East Delhi parliamentarian Gautam Gambhir.

DEL33 PAR-LD-MHA-JK Situation in J-K getting normal, detained leaders will be released but no time-frame: Home min to parl panel

New Delhi: Top Union Home ministry officials on Friday conveyed to a parliamentary panel that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is getting normal and detained political leaders, including former chief ministers, will be released but gave no time-frame for it, sources said.

DEL61 CONG-LD CONSUMER SPENDING Govt making history by driving people into poverty: Cong on 'fall' in consumer spending

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday attacked the Modi government over an official survey which reportedly points to a fall in consumer spending for the first time in four decades in 2017-18, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi saying that "Modinomics stinks so bad" the Centre has to hide its own reports.

DEL65 SESSION-CITIZENSHIP BILL Citizenship bill on govt's agenda for Winter Session

New Delhi: The Modi government is set to push for the passage of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, a key BJP plank which is aimed at granting nationality to non-Muslim immigrants from neighbouring countries, in Parliament's Winter Session starting from Monday.

DEL64 AYODHYA-JAMIAT-PANEL Ayodhya verdict: Jamiat undecided over filing review, forms panel to take call

New Delhi: Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's executive committee has been unable to come to a consensus on whether to file a review petition on the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict and formed a panel on Friday to decide on it after consulting with lawyers and experts.

FOREIGN

FGN13 RUSSIA-INDIA-S400-PUTIN Russia plans to deliver S-400 missile systems to India on schedule: Putin

Brasilia: Russia plans to deliver the S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to India as per schedule, President Vladimir Putin has said, amidst warnings from the US against the deal.

FGN16 JAISHANKAR-INDO-PAK Hand over wanted Indians living in Pakistan if serious about better ties with India: Jaishankar

London: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the relationship with Pakistan remains "difficult" because it openly practices terrorism against India, and if Islamabad is serious to cooperate with New Delhi, it should hand over the Indians wanted for terrorist activities living in Pakistan. By Aditi Khanna

LEGAL

LGD52 SC-LD POLLUTION Delhi-NCR pollution: How do people breathe, asks SC; summons chief secretaries

New Delhi: "How do people breathe?", the Supreme Court remarked on Friday while expressing concern over rising pollution level in Delhi-NCR and summoned the chief secretaries of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to apprise it about the steps taken to deal with the problem.

LGD57 DL-LAWYERS-2NDLD CLASH STRIKE Lawyers in Delhi's district courts call off strike, to resume work on Saturday

New Delhi: Lawyers, who went on a strike on November 4 after the Tis Hazari Court complex clashes between them and police, called off the agitation on Friday, with a body representing them saying the advocates would resume work on Saturday.

BUSINESS

DEL72 BIZ-LD TRADE Exports decline 1.11pc in Oct; trade deficit narrows

New Delhi: India's exports contracted for the third month in a row in October by 1.11 per cent to USD 26.38 billion mainly on account of a significant dip in shipments of petroleum, carpet, leather products, rice and tea.

SPORTS

SPD19 SPO-CRI-LD IND Mayank smashes career-best 243, crushes hopes of Bangla comeback

Indore: Opener Mayank Agarwal grinded a below-par Bangladesh bowling unit with a career-best second double hundred as India buried the visitors under a deluge of runs on the second day of the opening Test here on Friday. By Kushan Sarkar.

