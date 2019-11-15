International Development News
Development News Edition

Bolivia interim president says Morales will face charges if he returns

  • PTI
  • |
  • La Paz
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 22:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 22:34 IST
Bolivia interim president says Morales will face charges if he returns
Image Credit: Pixabay

Bolivia's interim president Jeanine Anez said Friday that exiled ex-president Evo Morales would have to "answer to justice" over election irregularities and government corruption if he returns. "He knows he has to answer to justice. There is electoral crime. There are many allegations of corruption in his government," Anez told journalists in La Paz.

Morales resigned and fled to political asylum in Mexico after losing the support of the security forces following weeks of protests over his disputed re-election. The former president said Wednesday he was willing to return to bring peace to Bolivia.

Anez, 52, was deputy senate speaker before proclaiming herself acting president on Tuesday to avoid a power vacuum -- a move endorsed by the Constitutional Court. Those further up the political hierarchy had resigned along with Morales.

Protests have flared across Bolivia since Morales was declared the winner of the October 20 election, beating his nearest rival, centrist Carlos Mesa, by just enough to avoid a second round. Ten people have been killed and around 400 injured in the protests, according to prosecutors.

The Organization of American States recommended holding new elections after it found "irregularities that range from serious to indicative" in virtually every area they reviewed -- in technology, the chain of custody of ballots, integrity of the count, and statistical projections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Raj Guv asks farmers to adopt commercial farming

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday exhorted farmers to do commercial farming instead of traditional farming. He also asked agricultural scientists to emphasise on the need to add value and market products.Mishra was addressing a sem...

New "Star Wars" title from EA set to be big draw this holiday season

Electronic Arts Inc launched Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order on Friday, garnering strong reviews for its flagship action-adventure series that is crucial to its holiday sales, after the videogame publisher shelved NBA Live game.The latest title...

Pakistan becomes first country to launch new typhoid vaccine

Karachi, Nov 15 AFP Pakistan has become the first country in the world to introduce a new typhoid vaccine, officials said Friday, as the country grapples with an ongoing outbreak of a drug-resistant strain of the potentially fatal disease. ...

Roger Stone guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress

Washington, Nov 15 AP Roger Stone, a longtime friend and ally of President Donald Trump, was found guilty Friday of witness tampering and lying to Congress about his pursuit of Russian-hacked emails damaging to Hillary Clintons 2016 electio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019