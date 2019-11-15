International Development News
Aam Aadmi Party leaders to observe Dhoka Divas on Saturday 

AAP leaders, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, will observe Dhoka Diwas on Saturday across the national capital to expose BJP's "lies" regarding registration for residents of unauthorised colonies, senior party leader Gopal Rai said. The party will hold rallies and meetings in unauthorised colonies in every assembly constituency. All Cabinet ministers, MLAs, MPs, councillors and senior leaders will reach out to the residents of these colonies, he said.

"Tomorrow the AAP will expose the lies of the BJP regarding registration for the residents of the unauthorised colonies. All our top leaders will address the people at different constituencies on the issue," he said. Rai said Sisodia will address the people at Sangam Vihar, Rai will be at Bawana, senior party leader Sanjay Singh will be at Burari, party member Dilip Pandey will be at Vikaspuri, and Saurabh Bharadwaj will be at the Deoli assembly constituency.

He claimed that the BJP leaders are lying to the people about the issue of regularisation of unauthorised colonies. "We exposed the BJP when they started this token registration online because we believe that this is the same kind of fraud which the Congress did earlier in the name of distribution of provisional certificates to the residents of the authorised colonies," Rai claimed.

"In the last five days, the BJP has given various statements but they have not spoken specifically about the registration for the residents of unauthorised colonies," he said. Rai asked Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari when will the BJP government at the Centre start the registration process and if it will be done before the election.

"I want to ask that will the BJP government start giving proper registries before December or will they just do this fraud of online registration," he said.

